Great Promise for Soccer’s Future in Sleepy Hollow

by Kevin Brown

The Sleepy Hollow Football Club finished its spring season and third full year of soccer in June with tremendous success on the field with three teams winning their division championships.

The U10 girls Blaze, coached by John Sutherland, Howard Allen, and Chris Junge, won the second division after winning the third division in the fall. The U13 boys Argentina squad, coached by Luis Lewis, Michael Lund, and Bill Julian, dominated Division 6 with a perfect 9-0-0 record, scoring 48 goals and only allowing five.

Coach Scott Burnett, Pepe Monteforte, and Dan Black led their U13 boys River Titans team to a perfect 10-0-0 record and clinched the title beating second place Harrison 6-0 in the final game.

These three championships were on top of seven championships earned by the Sleepy Hollow Football club in the fall. Also, the Junior Varsity boys Tornados finished their seven-year run as a Club Team and are well prepped by coach Gary Fairley and Herbert Weltig for Horseman high school soccer success.