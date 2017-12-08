Girls and Boys High School Varsity Basketball Preview

by Tom Pedulla –

The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball season.

Girls



DOBBS FERRY

Last year’s record: 13-9

Top returning players: Guard Raquel Addona, Forward Katlyn Fanning, Guard-Forward Kayla Halverson, Guard Tamryn McCarthy.

Key to success: Defense, inconsistent last year, is a point of emphasis.

We’re going to be really good. We’re young and we’re talented and we go nine deep.”

– Eric Bartell

HACKLEY

Last year’s record: 4-14

Top returning players: Forward Chrissy Barrett, Guard Ismene Germanakos, Forward Ijeoma Kwokorie, Guard Jordan Wade.

Key to success: Hackley hopes doing little things well can lead to big improvement.

I think defensively we’re going to be tough to contend with and offensively we’re a little bit more well-rounded than we have been.”

– Margaret Scarcella

IRVINGTON

Last year’s record: 25-2

Top returning players: Forward Mary Brereton, Forward Kelly Degnan, Guard Heather Hall, Guard Olivia Valdes.

Key to success: Depth, great chemistry and superb coaching can lead to another run at the state title.

We take everything in steps. The ultimate expectation is to be better in February than we are now.”

– Gina Maher

MASTERS

Last year’s record: 14-8

Top returning players: Forward Kendra Cooper-Smith, Guard Noemia Massingue, Center Rama Sy.

Key to success: Transfers Gwen Sabato, a guard-forward, and Brooke Tatarian, a guard, should make an immediate impact.

We set our goals really high. Our goal is to win the league and potentially have a chance to play in the states.”

– Nick Volchok

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Last year’s record: 8-12

Top returning players: Guard Taylor Burnett, Guard Sarah Clarke, Guard Gabriella DelMonaco, Forward Jennifer Stewart, Guard Adrianna Sumter.

Key to success: First-year coach Laura Brown looks to build chemistry on and off the court with a young roster.

My expectations are that we will play as a team and play great defense to create turnovers.”

– Laura Brown

Boys

DOBBS FERRY

Last year’s record: 7-14

Top returning players: Center Damani Fraser, Forward Zach Holzman, Guard Dimaunie Meredith, Forward Muyco Sheriff.

Key to success: There is tremendous emphasis on rebuilding team chemistry while capitalizing on a long bench.

It’s not about saying we need this many wins or we need this championship. We look at daily improvement.”

– Scott Patrillo

HACKLEY

Last year’s record: 8-12

Top returning players: Forward Matt Jean, Guard Richie Nuzum, Forward James Sexton-Holtmeier, Guard Enzi Teacher, Forward Matt Wiele.

Key to success: The Hornets will attempt to overcome lack of size and experience with an up-tempo style designed to create turnovers and transition baskets.

The expectations are not there because we are so young. Our oldest player is a junior. Our goal is getting better each game.”

– Antione Johnson

IRVINGTON

Last year’s record: 12-8

Top returning players: Guard Colby Martins, Guard Dylan Seymour, Center Sidney Thybulle.

Key to success: Martins, a junior point guard, makes the Bulldogs hard to defend. He averaged 14.6 points as a sophomore and is a top local talent.

We had a really good summer and fall. The kids put in a tremendous amount of work. We’re really hoping to get to the County Center this year.”

– Scott Brennen

MASTERS

Last year’s record: 12-10

Top returning players: Guard Greg Desroches, Center Ugochukwu Kachikwu, Guard Diego Medina, Guard Rashid Woods.

Key to success: Although there will be a learning curve for newcomers Sebastian Pechezo, Isaiah Thompson and Nick Rivera-Torres, all are extremely talented.

We need the chemistry to jell. If they do play together, there are a lot of great things they can accomplish.”

– Matt Kammrath

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Last year’s record: 9-11

Top returning players: Guard Sean McCarthy, Guard Manny Perez, Forward Dan Williams.

Key to success: Much will depend on how young, inexperienced players respond when asked to play big minutes for fourth-year coach Chris Starace.