Food for Thought – Geordane’s Food World: A Hands-Down Favorite in Irvington

by Dorothy Conigliaro –

Situated midway down Irvington’s Main Street, Geordane’s Food World, a small business with a huge clientele, has been the go-to food emporium for its faithful and enthusiastic patrons for almost 30 years. The longtime owner and now sole proprietor of this popular landmark is Danielle Diaz who, with her husband, decided to open a place themselves in 1987, both having been in the food business all their working years.

Dani, as she is called by all, prides herself on the quality of the food she sells, from groceries to sandwiches, to hearty hot meals of every variety, and an assortment of tasty desserts. She noted, “Topping the list of customer favorites are our chicken cutlets, which we make from scratch with our homemade bread crumbs, and our daily specials that use only fresh and organic meats and vegetables.”

The menu changes daily and all the food is prepared on premises — including daily lunch and dinner specials, a chopped salad bar, paninis, fresh ground meat and free range chickens.

Geordane’s is conveniently located in the center of town, so that those coming home from work can easily pick up a hot dinner, or those in surrounding neighborhoods can call in with their order. For people who are planning a special dinner or a holiday meal, Geordane’s will fulfill your needs from soup to nuts — literally. “We pride ourselves on offering customers the highest quality foods and service to match,” Dani said, “and we can even deliver right to your door, even for the holidays.” You couldn’t serve a better or more complete holiday dinner than the one Dani can prepare for you.

One of Geordane’s many longtime customers had this to say on the store’s website: “I don’t know what I would do without Geordane’s. I rely on this market for most of my needs. I know Dani gets her meat from a local farm, and her fresh salmon is by far the best! When hosting an event, I completely rely on Danny’s expertise for what I need. The food is always delicious!” And from another patron: “Irvington is not Irvington without Geordane’s, a small business that is inextricably linked to the town’s culture.”

Born in New Rochelle, Dani has three grown children, and two grandchildren. Although her long working hours are dedicated to serving her clients, she does find some free time for bike riding and cross country skiing. But most rewarding, she said, is operating Geordane’s itself. “So many people personally care about me and I for them; there’s a special village bond being here in Irvington. They want to see me succeed and in return I make a 100 percent effort to give to them — through my store and my dedication.”