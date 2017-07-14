Gedid, Friedman Win Special Election for Irvington BOE

by Rick Pezzullo

Maura Gedid and Brian Friedman were the top two vote-getters in the July 11 special election for two seats on the Irvington Board of Education.

The summer election was scheduled after residents in the Irvington School District voted in May to expand the Board of Education from five to seven members.

Gedid, who helped the district start the Walking School Bus program in the spring 2016, received 613 votes, while Friedman, who has been involved with the PTSA, finished in a close second with 607 votes.

Della Lenz, who has worked with many community and civic organizations, came in a distant third with 391 votes, and John Dawson, a former school trustee and teacher for over 30 years, wound up fourth with 269 votes.

Gedid and Friedman were both sworn-in July 12 at the Board of Education’s annual reorganization meeting.