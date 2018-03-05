Fusion Wok: Have It Your Way and Enjoy!

By Linda Viertel –

“Fusion” is the key feature at Dobbs Ferry’s popular take-out and eat-in Asian restaurant, Fusion Wok. Where else can customers enjoy bubble tea, Hong Kong steamed dumplings, udon noodle soup, Pad Thai or General Tso’s Chicken as menu choices? And, with every offering, customers can decide on the spice level, and even the sugar and ice level for beverages. Owner-chef manager Ray Lam gives his customers wide latitude when creating dishes as well as drinks exactly as they wish them to be served.

Lam grew up in the restaurant business helping his father as a teenager living in Yonkers. Mr. Lam, Sr., who was born in Hong Kong, owned three Golden Dragon Restaurants (two in Yonkers and one in Dobbs Ferry), and Ray chose Dobbs Ferry as the place he most wanted to live. With two children in the Dobbs Ferry school system, he decided to create his own eatery, which opened in August, 2017 on Dobbs Ferry’s Cedar Street.

Lam emphasizes “Fusion Healthy Meal” specials each day: bok choy, string beans, mixed vegetables or broccoli can be complemented by chicken, pork, beef, fresh fish fillet or shrimp in a white garlic or ginger sauce. Everything is steamed and served with oil-sautéed brown rice for those who are health-conscious but still eager for Asian cuisine.

“Kitchen Meal” Specials – dishes prepared according to more familiar Asian restaurant methods – may combine sautéed mustard greens with chicken, roast pork or tofu. Or choose the Fusion Teriyaki Special, a stir-fried specialty that could include broccoli, zucchini, mushroom, onions, celery, bean sprouts and sweet pepper with the meat or seafood of your choice. Lam’s Kitchen Meals are both hearty and healthy.

Thai Pineapple Fried Rice has become one of Lam’s signature dishes, as has his Chow Ho Fun – wide noodles with your choice of protein, if desired.

For an unusual Chinese specialty, try Lam’s Malatang – a mildly spicy chili hot pot named for the Malatang shops popular in the streets of Beijing, where customers call out ingredients to order and which cooks add to portions of boiling broth. Kim’s rich, unique broth brims with its own flavor, permeating your choice of vegetables, protein, a small piece of corn on the cob, clear noodles, and bok choy. As the Malatang shops are mainly a feature of Northern China, we are fortunate to have Lam’s version close by.

Whatever the customer’s palate for spicy or mild food might be, everything can be soothed by your choice of customized bubble tea (even without the bubbles!): black, Thai or green tea, taro, mango, lychee, coconut or honeydew.

Food allergies are honored with Lam’s 100% peanut free and 100% trans fat free oil; in addition, he provides multiple gluten-free dishes. Lunch specials abound and at extremely reasonable prices. As Lam says, “We have a very large menu, which is hard to find in one place. Fusion Wok provides specials you can’t find anywhere else.”

If You Go:

16a Cedar Street

Dobbs Ferry

914-274-8191

fusionwokdobbsferry.com

Free Delivery within 3 miles, min. $14

Hours:

Tues.-Thurs.: 11a.m.-10p.m.

Fri & Sat.: 11 a.m.-11p.m.

Sun.: 11a.m.-10p.m.

Catering in-house or delivery available.