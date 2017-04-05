Foundation Celebrates Local Businesses and Organizations in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown

by Shelly W. Colley

When members of the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns chose the theme, “A Tale of Two Towns,” for their April 22, 2017 spring benefit, they wanted to bring awareness of the impact that local businesses and organizations have had on the students of the Tarrytown School district. The Foundation, an independent, parent-led 501(c)3 founded in 1993 in response to a budget crisis faced by the school district at that time, has as its core mission to support and enhance academics, the arts, athletics, and technology in our schools. Funding science and math curriculum enhancements, state-of the-art technology in all classrooms, fine arts programs, bilingual books for kindergarteners, and college ready programs are just some examples of what the Foundation provides. In every corner, of every classroom, the Foundation is proud to have impacted all the students in our district. For the spring benefit, members of The Foundation asked teachers and staff to submit names of businesses in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown that have provided support to students or supported a program on behalf of the students. The responses were overwhelming: more than 118 names of business and philanthropic organizations were submitted.

“If you ever have a chance to be on Main Street and Beekman Avenue at 2:30 p.m., when WI gets out, you will understand the support and attention local business owners and organizations give to our students,” said Jan Atkinson Foundation copresident and event co-chair. “There is an almost quiet understanding that these are their kids too.”

Celebrating and recognizing local businesses and organizations in a community can be far-reaching. Ms. Atkinson explained, “When we created this theme, we wanted to include everyone, because the scope of organizations that are part of our extended family is large. For example, The Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns does a tremendous amount for our students. Not only do they give generous scholarships, but also they purchase supplemental books for our kindergarteners. And of course, Warner Library is a dedicated partner. I hope everyone will join us at the event and understand how grateful we are to all!”

Everywhere you turn in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, there are local businesses, organizations, churches and non-profits providing essential services, sponsorships, resources or expertise that help in-school or after-school programming. This is an example of strong schools, strong commu When members of the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns chose the theme, “A Tale of Two Towns,” for their April 22, 2017 spring benefit, they wanted to bring awareness of the impact that local businesses and organizations have had on the students of the Tarrytown School district.

The Foundation, an independent, parent-led 501(c)3 founded in 1993 in response to a budget crisis faced by the school district at that time, has as its core mission to support and enhance academics, the arts, athletics, and technology in our schools. Funding science and math curriculum enhancements, state-of the-art technology in all classrooms, fine arts programs, bilingual books for kindergarteners, and college ready programs are just some examples of what the Foundation provides. In every corner, of every classroom, the Foundation is proud to have impacted all the students in our district.

For the spring benefit, members of The Foundation asked teachers and staff to submit names of businesses in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown that have provided support to students or supported a program on behalf of the students. The responses were overwhelming: more than 118 names of business and philanthropic organizations were submitted.

“If you ever have a chance to be on Main Street and Beekman Avenue at 2:30 p.m., when WI gets out, you will understand the support and attention local business owners and organizations give to our students,” said Jan Atkinson Foundation co-president and event co-chair. “There is an almost quiet understanding that these are their kids too.”

Celebrating and recognizing local businesses and organizations in a community can be far-reaching. Ms. Atkinson explained, “When we created this theme, we wanted to include everyone, because the scope of organizations that are part of our extended family is large. For example, The Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns does a tremendous amount for our students. Not only do they give generous scholarships, but also they purchase supplemental books for our kindergarteners. And of course, Warner Library is a dedicated partner. I hope everyone will join us at the event and understand how grateful we are to all!”

Everywhere you turn in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, there are local businesses, organizations, churches and non-profits providing essential services, sponsorships, resources or expertise that help in-school or after-school programming. This is an example of strong schools, strong community, which is at the heart of what “A Tale of Two Towns” is celebrating.

The Foundation’s benefit will take place on April 22 at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club. The event begins at 7 p.m. This annual benefit is our largest fundraiser and brings together the whole community to celebrate our schools. The delicious food, cocktails, dancing, silent and live auctions — all in a stunning venue makes for a memorable social event. The funds raised are a large part of our annual budget and go straight back to the students and teachers as grants to advance educational initiatives that enrich the learning experience. For more information about projects funded by the Foundation and how to purchase tickets to this event, please check out our website: www.tarrytownschoolsfoundation.org.

Shelly W. Colley is the executive director of the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrtyowns. You can reach her at foundation@tufsd.org or 914-366-8457.