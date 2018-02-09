Former SH Middle School Secretary Pleads Guilty to Stealing More Than $10,000

By Rick Pezzullo –

A former Sleepy Hollow Middle School secretary has pled guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from the Tarrytown Union Free School District.

Carol Ressa, 53, of Lake Peekskill, pled guilty to grand larceny in the third degree as a public corruption crime, a Class C felony, but under a plea agreement will avoid jail time. Instead, when she is sentenced on May 9, she will receive five years’ probation, along with being obligated to pay restitution to the school district.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., Ressa, a long-time district employee, used her position between October 2011 and March 2017 to steal thousands of dollars. In addition to stealing unauthorized checks drawn from a school district bank account and made payable to herself, Ressa also stole multiple checks and money orders which had been provided to the school district by Middle School students and their families in order to pay for various student activities. Those included class trips, yearbooks, and even school lunches. After stealing these various checks and money orders payments, Ressa deposited the funds into her own bank accounts for her own personal use.