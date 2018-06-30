Former SH Middle School Secretary Gets Probation for Stealing Funds

by Rick Pezzullo –

A former Sleepy Hollow Middle School secretary was sentenced to five years’ probation Wednesday for stealing more than $10,000 from the school district.

Carol Ressa, 54, a resident of Lake Peekskill, must finish paying restitution of the balance due of $2,929.56 during her first 12 months of probation.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., Ressa, between October 2011 and March 2017, stole unauthorized checks drawn from a school district bank account and made them payable to herself. She also stole multiple checks and money orders that had been provided to the school district by middle school students and their families to pay for various student activities, such as class trips, yearbooks and school lunches.

After stealing the various checks and money order payments, Ressa deposited the stolen funds into her personal bank accounts for her personal use. As a result of the scheme, she stole more than $10,000.

Last February, Ressa pled guilty to grand larceny in the third degree as a public corruption crime, a Class C felony.