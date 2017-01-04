Former Police Officer Jailed for Selling Date Rape Drug

by Rick Pezzullo

A former police officer and resident of Sleepy Hollow was sentenced to eight years in prison last month for selling a so-called date rape drug through the Internet from his home.

Robert Smutek, 53, who ironically was a member of a drug task force while working as a cop in Dutchess County, was held responsible during his sentencing in White Plains for distributing 200,000 bottles of Potion 9, described as a “mood enhancer” between 2009 and 2014 and ordered to forfeit $1.2 million in proceeds.

“Smutek, a former police officer, was peddling a date rape drug over the Internet from his suburban home,” said U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. “The sentence imposed on him by the court properly reflects the callous nature of his years-long drug dealing.”

In addition to being sent to jail by Judge Kenneth Karas, Smutek was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.