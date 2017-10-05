Food for Thought – Two New Taste Treats in Our Rivertowns

Brrzaar Bridge Street, Irvington

With the grand opening of Brrzaar Bridge Street (formerly Bridge Street Café) on October 2, Brrzaar’s owner, Michelle Leddy, has formally expanded her highly successful Brrzaar at the Irvington Station fro-yo venue, but this time with a new culinary twist.

Hailing from New Orleans, Leddy has hired chef Dedra Williams, also from NOLA, to create a daily special that will “bring the best of the Big Easy to the North.” They will be “melding northern and southern food themes,” says Leddy.

Brrzaar Bridge Street will forego offering frozen yogurt, the specialty at the Irvington station location, though smoothies are available. But, the café will continue offerings bagels and lox, croissants, muffins and scones with coffee for breakfast, and will cater to a wide spectrum of dietary wishes: customers can enjoy a morning grain-free breakfast bowl with sauteed vegetables and protein, or cheesy grits, and everything in between, including breakfast brritos or quesadillas, eggs any style and plenty of side orders such as bacon, sausage, potatoes, a variety of toasts, even sauteed kale and spinach.

Lunch includes a vast array of sandwiches: gyros, tuna melt, Reuben, meatball sub, and New Orleans’ favorite – the cold-cut-laden muffuletta – as well as avocado BLT, “construct your own” and more. Brrgrrs, plenty of salads – chopped, by the pound or mixed greens – and a variety of bottled drinks and chips along with house-made daily soups. Williams’ in-house specialty Southern offerings will also be on the menu, and might be red beans and rice one day or a grits creation the next. For those on the run, a “grab and go” case is filled with bento boxes, fruit cups, Greek yogurt, hummus with veggies and more.

Bridge Street tenants and the public will continue to be able to grab breakfast on the way to work, or walk to the café for soup and a sandwich or a “taste of New Orleans” for lunch and dine at long, welcoming wood tables. Online ordering is available with curb-side pick-up.

1 Bridge Street, Irvington

914-231-9333

https://www.facebook.com/brrzaarbridgest/

Baked By Susan at Eatarry

Baked by Susan, an old-fashioned bakery located in Croton-on-Hudson, has recently made a pop-up appearance at Tarrytown’s Eatarry on Main Street with a mouth-watering variety of award-winning baked goods delivered fresh daily.

Everything Susan bakes is made from scratch with all natural ingredients: her crusts are made from flour, butter, water and salt – no lard or Crisco. Her puff pastes take 3 hours to complete. Her fruit pies and turnovers are seasonal and sourced from local farmers– no canned fillings allowed; her buttercreams are the real thing – butter, cream and egg whites only. And, you can taste the difference. Baked by Susan offers the finest in baked goods, whether you are munching on one of her divine chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin cookies, her muffins and scones, cupcakes (vanilla, chocolate, red velvet or “stuffed” specialties), or my absolute favorite – her banana pumpkin sugar donuts – these are a MUST.

She creates charmingly decorated cookies: sunflowers, pumpkins or apples, makes her own granola and even doggie bones! Her cinnamon rolls were designated “Best of Westchester, ” but her honey loaf or her peach and raspberry hand pies, or blondies could win prizes as well. She also bakes a vegan, gluten-free banana bread. A pre-packaged “cookie stack” is a fun way to grab lemon sugar or chocolate chip cookies for a treat while strolling along Tarrytown’s Main Street.

Susan O’Keefe started ber bakery in 2010 after years of baking solo at home for farmers markets and restaurants. She is now in a glass-fronted store with baking in full view. One of four sisters, she grew up in the kitchen cooking with her grandmothers, baking from age 8. “Food is a mood stabilizer,” she said,”Especially something sweet. I like to nourish people.”

She now has 15 employees in an 1100 square foot communal space, and uses all vintage baking equipment. Her husband Chris covers the business side, her oldest son, Hudson, manages her Eatarry location, and her graphics (t-shirts, labels, the free-hand wall logo) were designed and executed by another son, Dillon. Their brother Colgan works Sunday night – it’s definitely a collaborative family effort. And, Susan makes sure that all of her leftover baked goods are donated to the Croton-on-Hudson Food Bank.

Baked by Susan items are also available wholesale at Gourmet Garage, and at Mrs. Greens, Black Cow, Muddy Water Coffee and Café (in Tarrytown) and many coffee shops. She bakes different items depending upon requests. Muddy Water, for instance, makes sure to have her carrot cake on hand at all times. Special orders are available, so if you need seasonal pies for Thanksgiving, visit her menu at bakedbysusan.com.

Baked by Susan’s pop-up venture at Eatarry is scheduled through December, but she loves the energy in Tarrytown and would enjoy continuing at her new location. Such a culinary addition to Main Street would be sorely missed; one taste and customers will return for more, so let’s hope Baked By Susan is here to stay.

Baked by Susan at Eatarry

25 Main Street, Tarrytown

914-862-0874

Hours: Wed.-Sat. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For special orders please email: bakedbysusan@gmail.com

Or call: 914-862-0874

Website menu: bakedbysusan.com