FEBRUARY, 2017 – HAPPENINGS

Happenings in February

Friday 3

Shabbat Fun: At 4 p.m. for children up to age 5 with an adult at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Literary Evening: At 7:30 p.m. poets Cynthia Manick Read and Mike Lala read from their first collections at Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

Saturday 4

Playin’ Possum: At 1 p.m. meet opossums Pip and Squeak and learn how they cope with winter weather at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Imagine Nation: At 8 p.m. multi-media performance by artist, songwriter and painter Joe Crookston preceded by an art reception at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvington Town Hall Theater. Visit www.IrvingtonTheater.com.

Sunday 5

Blood Drive: From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Greenburgh Hebrew Center in Dobbs Ferry to benefit White Plains Hospital. Call 681-1056 or e-mail blooddrive@g-h-c.org.

Built to Fly: At 11 a.m. learn how feather and wing shapes make a difference in how hawks, owls and falcons hunt at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Jazz Concert: At 2 p.m. the Eric Person Quintet performs at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Classical Music Concert: At 3 p.m. the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra performs at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org.

Monday 6

The Women of the US Radium Watch Factory: At 10 a.m. presentation by Eugene Bosch at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Tuesday 7

Relay for Life of the Tarrytowns: Kickoff celebration at 7 p.m. at John Paulding School in Sleepy Hollow. Call 397-8865 or e-mail katie.diventu@cancer.org.

Les Miserables School Edition: Presented at 7 p.m. by Random Farms Kids’ Theater at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org. Also Feb. 8 – 11 at 7 p.m., Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. & Feb. 11 -12 at 2 p.m.

Rosh Chodesh Women’s Circle: At 7:30 p.m. discuss arts, books and current events relating to women with Rabbi Lisa Izes at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. RSVP to lisa.izes@jcconthehudson.org.

School Age Parenting Network: At 7:30 p.m. moderated by Stefani Cohen at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Wednesday 8

Early Childhood Parenting Network: At 9:15 a.m. moderated by Stefani Cohen at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Energy: Climate Culprit to Atmosphere Hero: At 7:30 p.m. learn about the future of energy systems at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Program co-sponsored by the Sierra Club Lower Hudson Group. Call 723-3470 or visit www.newyork.sierraclub.org/LHG.

The Trials of Muhammad Ali: At 8 p.m. this documentary will be screened at the Nyack Center, Broadway at Depew, followed by Q&A with filmmaker Bill Siegel via Skype. Call 845-353-2568 or visit www.rivertownfilm.org.

Thursday 9

Book Discussion: At 7 p.m. the Warner Library Book Group discusses All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Friday 10

Memoir Writing Workshops: At 1 p.m. Catherine Wald assists participants with writing personal memoirs at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org. Also Feb. 17 & 24.

Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series: At 6:30 p.m. The Hudson: A River at Risk, a series of short films by Jon Bowermaster will be screened at the Ossining Public Library followed by a panel discussion. Visit www.ossiningdocumentaries.org.

Xanadu: Presented at 7:30 p.m. by Clocktower Players Teen Troupe at the Irvington Town Hall Theater. Visit www.IrvingtonTheater.com. Also Feb. 11.

The Good Soul of Szechwan: Performance at 7:30 p.m. at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org. Also Feb. 11, 18 at 1:30 p.m. & Feb. 11, 15 – 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 11

Local Author Presentation: At 11:30 a.m. Mano Orel discusses his book Under the Enemy’s Nose at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Yoga Workshop: At 1:30 p.m. Life Force Yoga to Manage the Mood with Deborah Lubetkin at Club Fit in Briarcliff Manor. Register at www.YTAYoga.com or call 582-7816 for information.

Galapagos Islands and Charles Darwin: At 2 p.m. a slide lecture by Toni McKeen at the Irvington Public Library. Advance registration requested. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org/adultp.htm.

Concert: At 8 p.m. the Venice Baroque Orchestra performs at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org.

Sunday 12

Westchester Philharmonic: Concert at 3 p.m. features conductor Ted Sperling and soprano Julia Bullock at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. Call 682-3707 or visit www.westchesterphil.org .

Chamber Music: At 4 p.m. the Irvington Public Library presents The Ullmann Project, works by Viktor Ullmann, Alexander Zemlinsky and Erich Korngold. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Monday 13

Danzas Espanolas: At 10 a.m. explore Spain though the prism of dance, video and photography at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Tuesday 14

Healing Meditation: At 10 a.m. non-denominational spiritual group at the United Methodist Church of the Tarrytowns, 27 S. Washington St. Call 831-9812 or e-mail Diana@dianamuenzchen.com. Also Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

The Piano Men: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the hits of Billy Joel and Elton John at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. & show at 8 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Wednesday 15

Home Gardening Lecture Series: From 10 a.m. – 12 noon lecture on Pollinators at the Chappaqua Library sponsored by Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Westchester County. Other topics on Mar. 8, Apr. 19, May 17, June 7. Call 285-4640 or e-mail westchester@cornell.edu.

Baseball in Black and White: At 7 p.m. writer and collector Bob Mayer takes you back to baseball’s early days before the integration of African American players at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

$5 Movie: At 7 p.m. The Shining will be shown at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 631-3390 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Thursday 16

Exploring Gaspe Peninsula : At 7 p .m. birder Charlie Roberto shows photos of the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Thursday Evening Book Club: Meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss Flight of Dreams by Ariel Lawhon at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Concert: Saxophonist Maceo Parker performs at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 17

Concert: At 8 p.m. Let It Be – A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 18

Movie Mavens: At 7 p.m. The Pawn Broker will be shown at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown, followed by a moderated discussion. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to RSVP.

Dance: At 8 p.m. the Spectrum Dance Theater performs at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org.

Concert: Singer-songwriter Bebel Gilberto performs at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 19

Concert: At 1 p.m. Disney’s Choo-Choo Soul with Genevieve at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org. Also 4 p.m.

Poetry Read-Aloud: At 3 p.m. poet and teacher Michael Carman performs at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Monday 20 to Thursday 23

Nature Experience Camp: For grades K-3 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Pre-registration required. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenterorg.

Tuesday 21

Mystery Book Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. to discuss The Mystic Arts of Erasing All Signs of Death by Charlie Huston at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Thursday 23

Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series (ODDS): At 6:30 p.m. ODDS launches the mini-series Deconstructing Racism featuring short films by Ossining High School students at the Ossining Public Library, followed by a panel discussion. Visit www.ossiningdocumentaries.org.

Friday 24

Women’s Circle: At 5:45 p.m. explore Jewish women’s issues at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to RSVP.

Literary Evening: At 7:30 p.m. Spree MacDonald reads from his award winning chapbook Milksop Codicil at Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

Saturday 25

Much Ado About Nothing: At 2 p.m. M&M Productions Acting Company and Red Monkey Theater Group perform this updated 90-minute version of the Shakespeare play at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

INSPIRED!: At 7:30 p.m. get a peek into the creative process when 13 artists from various disciplines reveal in rapid fire what inspires them at the Nyack Center, Broadway at Depew. Call 845-353-2568 or visit www.rivertownfilm.org.

Jazz at the Center: At 8 p.m. Ann Hampton Callaway performs in a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org.

Sunday 26

Sugaring Sunday: At 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. get facts and folklore about tapping, collecting, boiling and bottling maple syrup at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Jazz Concert: At 2:30 p.m. The Dixieland Express Jazz Band performs at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Concert: At 3 p.m. cellist Matt Haimovitz performs at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org.

Blue Grass Concert: At 7 p.m. an evening with Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby plus Skaggs band Kentucky Thunder at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Monday 27

1968: The Year that Shook Our History (Part 1): At 10 a.m. presentation by Jess Velona at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Tuesday 28

Classical Music Concert: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performs at 5 p.m. at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. For tickets call 251-6200 or visit www.artscenter.org.

Author Visit: At 7:30 p.m. Ibram X. Kendi reads from his book Stamped from the Beginning, the definitive history of racist ideas in America, followed by Q&A at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Ongoing

The Bikinis: Feb. 2 – Mar. 19 at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. & show at 8 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Exhibit: New Works, acrylic on panel by Alberto Murillo on view Feb. 4-26 at the Canfin Gallery, 39 Main St., Tarrytown. Call 332-4554 or visit www.CanfinGallery.com.

Exhibit: Transient, photographs by Susan Richman on display Feb. 2-27 at the Irvington Public Library. Reception Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Exhibit: Celebrate Black History Month with the work of multiple artists at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Reception Feb. 4 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Exhibit: A Fine Art Illustration, retrospective by Cedric Lucas, and Expressive Beauty by Mary C. Fortinash in the Main Gallery; and Me & My Presidents by William Reynolds in the Hallway Gallery at the Ossining Public Library. Receptions Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. respectively. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Saddle Up Saturdays: Jonathan Demme presents Westerns at noon through Mar. 25 at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Teaching Trails – Weekend Walks for All Ages: At 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Stone Barns’ Center for Food and Agriculture in Pocantico Hills: Open Wed. – Sun. from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Produce, meat and eggs available in Farm Store. Call 366-6200 or visit www.stonebarnscenter.org.

Field Goods Weekly Produce Delivery: Now available at the Ossining Public Library. Subscribers receive 5 to 8 different types of fruits and vegetables weekly, sourced from some 80 small farms. Sign up at www.Field-Goods.com or e-mail info@field-good.com.

Irvington-Hudson River Tiffany Trail: This electronic guide leads visitors to sites from the Bronx to Briarcliff Manor open to the public displaying the work of Louis Comfort Tiffany. Visit www.tiffanytrailcom.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.jcconthehudson.org.

Torah Study: Rabbi Holtz leads a class Wednesdays at 10 a.m. (except Feb. 22) at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. No previous knowledge required. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Films for children: Weekends at noon at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org