Events for December

Friday 1

Lyndhurst December Events: Several programs have been scheduled for December at Lyndhurst, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown. Holiday Décor Mansion Tours are being conducted Thursdays through Mondays Described as one of the “Ten Best Historic Holiday Tours” by USA Today, see Lyndhurst mansion transformed into an extravagant wonderland of holiday splendor. Sherlock Holmes: The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle is being presented through Dec. 8. It’s Christmas at 221B Baker St., and you’re following Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson on a trip through Lyndhurst Mansion on the trail of a classic Christmastime mystery. The Junior League Annual Holiday Boutique will be held from Dec. 1 through 3. It hosts more than 55 vendors under the tent and in the Lyndhurst Carriage House for this annual marketplace. Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol will be presented from Dec. 10 through 30. This theatrical production is a recreation of Charles Dickens’ own readings of the classic tale. Visitors will follow Dickens as he strolls through the beautifully decorated rooms of Lyndhurst Mansion as he recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. A Christmas concert with the Collective Brass Quintet will be held on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. Awaken your holiday spirit with a joyous concert in the Lyndhurst Carriage House. A free reception with artists will follow the concert. Info: www.lyndhurst.org.

Saturday 2

Charlie Brown Christmas: A Charlie Brown Christmas performed by Rocco will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Irvington Public Library, 12 S. Astor St. Info: 591-7840 or irvingtonlibrary.org.

Rivertown Film Presents: Rivertown Films has scheduled two screenings for December. All films are presented digitally. Information: 845.353.2568 or www.rivertownfilm.org Tickets can be purchased at the door, in advance by calling 800-838-3006 or online at www.rivertownfilm.org. Unless otherwise noted, $12 is for general admission; $9 for students, seniors and general Rivertown Film members; and $8 for student and senior Rivertown Film members all for group tickets. On Dec, 2 at 7 p.m. at the Nyack Center a live concert with film projections titled “Animals & Dark Side of the Moon” will be presented. The 10 piece band Dark Side of the Hudson returns to the Nyack Center to perform Pink Floyd’s 1977 release “Animals” and 1973 release “Dark Side of the Moon,” just as you remember them, with many of the iconic British band’s original film projections. On Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Nyack Center our year-end celebration will be free for members. Her Magnum Opus, directed and edited by Marta Renzi, will be screened. The audience will have the opportunity to meet the filmmaker. For members and friends of our Community Partners for this event — Rockland Center for the Arts, Edward Hopper Art Center and Garnerville Art Center — the normal member price of $9 applies.

Sunday 3

RiverArts Fundraiser: A chamber music concert to benefit RiverArts will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at 114 Pinecrest Dr., Hastings. The performers are Peter Seidenberg & Friends with bassist John Patitucci. Info: riverarts.org.

Lyndhurst Holiday Tours: “A Very Dutchess Holiday” are holiday tours scheduled through Dec. 30 at Lyndhurst. Info: http://lyndhurst.org/events/holiday-tours-2017/

Wednesday 6

Wednesday Movies: Wednesday Movies will be presented throughout December at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library, 121 N Broadway, Tarrytown. For this month’s schedule call 631-7734 or visit http://www.warnerlibrary.org.

Thursday 7

Drink & Draw: RiverArts, in collaboration with Brieff Studios, holds Drink & Draw on the first Thursday of every month. This month’s event is being held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at 145 Palisade St., Studio 318B, in Dobbs Ferry. Bring your own bottle and art supplies. Participants must be 18 or older to attend and 21 and older to drink.