Dows Lane Students Donate Supplies to Puerto Rico

Students and staff at Dows Lane Elementary School are spreading kindness by assisting students who were affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. They have donated more than 200 pounds of school supplies to the Juana Colon School in Comerio, Puerto Rico.

Throughout the month of November, which also coincided with the Dows Lane’s Character Education theme of taking action, the students collected pencils from kindergartners, glue sticks from first-graders, markers from second-graders and notebooks from third-graders. Then, the supplies were dropped off with representatives from Move to Empower, a nonprofit organization, who delivered them to the Juana Colon School on Dec. 4 and 5.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the Juana Colon School was left with more than 10 feet of water,” said Laurel Warager, a first-grade teacher who spearheaded the initiative. “Virtually everything was destroyed. Through our partnership with Move to Empower, we were able to provide support and enable the school to get back on its feet. The teachers were overwhelmed with our