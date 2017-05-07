MAY 2017 Happenings: Daily and Ongoing

Happenings in MAY

Monday 1

Jews and Jazz: Presentation at 10 a.m. by Cantor Randy Herman at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Life on the Stage: This Conversation and Film series kicks off at 7 p.m. with the documentary Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened followed by Q&A at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org

Tuesday 2

Marbling Art Workshop: From 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on 4 successive Tuesdays learn the art of Japanese Suminagashi and European paper marbling at the Ossining Public Library. Registration required. Call 941-2416, ext. 327 or e-mail jtrapasso@wlsmail.org.

Wednesday 3

Movie: Allied showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Children’s Book Sale: From 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org. Also May 4.

Thursday 4

Organic Vegetable Gardening 101: At 7 p.m. learn what to consider in planning a garden at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Lucinda Williams performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org. Also May 5.

Friday 5

Crafts at Lyndhurst: From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. work by over 300 artists plus interactive kids activities, gourmet food and more at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org. Also May 6 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. & May 7 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Theater: Into the Woods presented at 7p.m. by Broadway Training Center Junior Ensemble at the Irvington Town Hall Theater. Visit www.IrvingtonTheater.com. Also May 6 & 7 at 3 p.m.

Saturday 6

Writing Workshop for Women: At 10 a.m. learn the art of writing your memoirs at the Ossining Public Library. Registration required. Call 941-2416, ext. 327 or e-mail jtrapasso@wlsmail.org.

Demystifying Medicare for Seniors: Presentation at 1 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library. To register call 231-3236.

A Day of Dedications: From 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. visit the Helen Andrew Memorial Garden and tour the newly refurbished program rooms at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Chamber Music: At 8 p.m. the Dover Quartet performs at Sleepy Hollow High School. Call 861-5080 or visit www.friendsofmusicconcerts.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Roger McGuinn performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 7

Pet Blessing and Pet Food Drive: At 11:15 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. For more information e-mail tikkunolam@tba-ny.org.

Raptors of Westchester: At 1 p.m. meet birds of prey with a naturalist at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Laughter Hike: At 1 p.m. enjoy an afternoon of laughter and breathing exercises while strolling the trails of Old Croton Aqueduct & Rockefeller State Park Preserve, starting at Sleepy Hollow High School. To register visit www.soulisticadventures.com/laughterevent050717.

Classical Concert: At 2 p.m. pianist I-Hueng Lee performs at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Literary Afternoon: At 4:30 p.m. author Kathryn Harrison reads from her book True Crimes: A Family Album at Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

Monday 8

1968: The Year that Shook our History (Part 2): Presentation at 10 a.m. by Jess Velona, Esq. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Tuesday 9

Loss Support Group: From 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. led by Phelps Hospice Bereavement Coordinator Bess Steiger at the Neighborhood House in Tarrytown. To register call 366-3325. Also May 23.

Wednesday 10

Senior Law Day: At 9 a.m. seniors learn about elder law topics and can speak with legal counsel at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Flower Show Competition: From 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown sponsored by the Garden Club of Irvington-on-Hudson. Call 589-5589 or visit www.GCIrvington.org. Also May 11 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Movie: Collateral Beauty showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Joe DiPietro Play: At 7 p.m. M&M Theater Productions present Last Romance at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Indian Point is Closing!: At 7:30 p.m. learn about effects on energy production, public safety and the economy at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Program co-sponsored by the Sierra Club Lower Hudson Group. Call 723-3470 or visit www.newyork.sierraclub.org/LHG.

Thursday 11

Gordon Parks: At 7 p.m. Sara Krugman presents his photography and life story at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Warner Library Book Group: Meets at 7 p.m. to discuss Dead Wake by Erik Larson. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Todd Rundgren performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 12

Book Club: At 10 a.m. The Muralist by B.A. Shapiro will be discussed at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. RSVP to 631-1770 or adulted@tba-ny.org.

PlantFest: From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org. Also May 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Theater: At 7:30 p.m. Mary Poppins presented by Clocktower Players JR TEEN & TEEN Troupe at the Irvington Town Hall Theater. E-mail boxoffice@irvingtonny.gov or visit www.IrvingtonTheater.com. Also May 13.

Literary Evening: At 7:30 p.m. poets Fred Marchant and Jean Valentine share their newest work and classic poems at Hudson Valley Writers’ Center in Sleepy Hollow. Call 332-5953 or visit www.writerscenter.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. The Weight Band performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 13

Plant Sale: From 10 a.m. –2 p.m. sponsored by the Irvington Garden Club and others at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 589-5589 or visit www.GCIrvington.org.

Open House: From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. visit Westchester Collaborative Theater’s new performance space at 23 Water St. in Ossining. Call 752-6429 or visit www.wctheater.org.

Yoga Workshop: At 1:30 p.m. “Teaching Chair Yoga” with Julia Hough at Club Fit in Briarcliff Manor. Register at www.YTAYoga.com or call 582-7816 for information.

Concert: At 2:30 p.m. John Simon performs songs and musical reminisces at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Gordon Lightfoot performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 14

Mommy’s Lil’ Sprouts: At 1 p.m. little ones celebrate all things spring at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Chamber Music Concert: At 4 p.m. Copland House artists baritone Shea Owens and pianist Michael Boriskin perform at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Monday 15

Westchester’s Role in the Revolutionary War: Presentation at 10 a.m. by Richard Borkow at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Tuesday 16

Healing Meditation: At 10 a.m. non-denominational spiritual group at the United Methodist Church of the Tarrytowns, 27 S. Washington St. Call 831-9812 or e-mail Diana@dianamuenzchen.com. Also May 23 at 7 p.m.

Shames JCC 18th Annual Community Celebration Golf & Tennis Classic: For information see http://tinyurl.com/18thAnnual.

Mystery Book Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. to discuss Corrupted by Lisa Scottolineat the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Wednesday 17

Movie: Patriot’s Day showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

“Book It” Presentation: At 7 p.m. artist Elinor Stecher-Orel talks about making creative artist books at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Thursday 18

Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series: At 6:30 p.m. The Hunting Ground will be screened at the Ossining Public Library, followed by a panel discussion. Visit www.ossiningdocumentaries.org.

Thursday Evening Book Club: Meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss Imagine Me Gone by Adam Haslett at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Friday 19

Third Friday in Tarrytown: Come to Main St. & S. Washington from 5 p.m. and celebrate spring with the Juggernaut String Band, a Rivertown Dance Academy demo, face painting and more. Visit http://tarrytownthirdfriday.com/.

Women’s Circle: At 5:45 p.m. explore Jewish women’s issues at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to RSVP.

Concert: At 8 p.m. the David Bromberg Big Band performs with John Sebastian at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 20

“Plant Based Living – Prescription for Healthy Living”: At 10 a.m. learn from Jeanne Schmuacher about the dos and don’ts of using toxic free products around the house at the Ossining Public Library. To register call 941-2416, ext. 327 or e-mail jtrapasso@wlsmail.org. Continued on May 27.

Friends of the RiverWalk Work Day: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Meet at the end of West Main St., Tarrytown with hand tools for weeding and clipping. Call 419-7229.

Painting Workshop: At 10:30 a.m. hear a short lecture on Edward Hopper’s painting style and then create your own masterpiece in that style at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit http://irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup.

Family Nature Adventures: Feather Your Nest: At 11 a.m. learn how to build a nest at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

At the Tideline: At 11:30 a.m. catch and release fish and other critters at the Kathryn W. Davis RiverWalk Center in Kingsland Point Park, Sleepy Hollow. To register call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Djembes and Dance: From 12 noon – 5 p.m. enjoy a day of traditional African American music and dance at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Sarah Ruhl play: At 2 p.m. Dead Man’s Cell Phone will be presented by the Red Monkey Theater Group at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit http://bit.ly/2pDbc6Q.

Cut Your Grocery Costs!: At 2 p.m. Susan Samtur shows you how to shop smart at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

“Saluting Armed Forces Day”: Fundraiser for The Neighborhood House from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Tarrytown Senior Center, 240 Main St. Call 631-0205 or visit www.theneighborhood@otonline.net.

Movie Mavens: At 7 p.m. Footnote will be shown at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown, followed by a moderated discussion. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to RSVP.

StoryStage: At 8 p.m. enjoy the American tradition of oral storytelling at Washington Irving’s Sunnyside in Tarrytown. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. jazz ensemble Windscape performs at Sleepy Hollow High School. Call 861-5080 or visit www.friendsofmusicconcerts.org.

Westchester Symphonic Winds: At 8 p.m. concert entitled ”Fantastic Passages” at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 21

Open Wide: At 1 p.m. learn all about snakes and lizards at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Nature’s Clean-Up Crew: At 1 p.m. learn about detritivores at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Poetry & Music: At 1:30 p.m. poet Jim Garber, accompanied by Bill Christophersen, joins poet/moderator Dr. George Kraus at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Electric Car Show: From 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. learn about electric vehicles from experts and owners at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Illusionist: At 2 p.m. Jason Bishop performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Gardening with Nick: From 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. horticulturalist Nick Storrs shows adults how to plant vegetables, herbs and annuals at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Concert: At 2 p.m. Quarteto Moderno plays Brazilian jazz at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Monday 22

Documentary: At 10 a.m. Wally Glickman presents his film Reflections of Einstein at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Concert: At 1 p.m. guitarist Ana Vidovic performs for the Hudson Valley Music Club at Dobbs Ferry Woman’s Club, 54 Clinton Ave. Call 591-6851.

Tea Tasting: At 6:30 p.m. hosted by Silver Tips Tea Room at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Register at the Reference Desk or call 631-7734.

Tuesday 23

Rosh Chodesh Women’s Circle: At 7:30 p.m. discuss arts, books and current events relating to women with Rabbi Lisa Izes at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. RSVP to lisa.izes@Shamesjcconthehudson.org.

Wednesday 24

Movie: The Girl on the Train showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

$5 Film: At 7 p.m. Easy Rider will be shown at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Rarely Screened Hitchcock: At 6:30 p.m. The Wrong Man will be shown at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Documentary: At 8 p.m. I am Not Your Negro about James Baldwin will be screened at the Nyack Center, Broadway at Depew. Call 845-353-2568 or visit www.rivertownfilm.org.

Thursday 25

Book Discussion Group: At 7 p.m. the group discusses Ice Bound – A doctor’s incredible battle for survival at the South Pole by Dr. Jerri Neilson at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Sunday 28

Shear Pleasure: At 1 p.m. learn how sheep’s wool becomes a sweater and try carding and hand spinning at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Wednesday 31

Movie: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Ongoing

“Your Future in Watercolor”: A six-week workshop for older adults on Saturdays from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. starting May 2 at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Registration required. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Latin Dance Lessons: Classes by Josie Lariccia May 2, 4, 6 & June 13, 17, 24 at the Irvington Public Library. To register call 591-7840 or visit http://irvingtonlibary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.

The Meditative Life 2017: May 11 – June 8 at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Jazz Sessions 2017: The greats on camera May 18 – June 22 at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Mamma Mia: Through June 25 at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. & show at 8 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Free Lyndhurst Tours: May – September Tarrytown residents receive free Classic Tour admission on Thursdays and Fridays. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org.

Photography Exhibit: “Voices in the Mirror” through June 3 at the Gordon Parks Foundation, 48 Wheeler Ave. in Pleasantville. Call 238-2619 or visit www.gordonparksfoundation.org. .

Exhibit: Works by Irvington High School students on display May 2 – 27 at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Ossining School District Annual Exhibit: Artwork from grades K-12 at the Ossining Public Library. Receptions May 3 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. for grades K-5 & May 4 for grades 6-12. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Tarrytown Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market: Open 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays May 27 – Nov. 18 in Patriot’s Park. E-mail TaSHFarmersMarket@gmail.com or visit www.TaSHFarmersMarket.org.

Ossining Farmers’ Market: Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. May 21 – Dec. 17 at Spring & Main Sts. Call 923-4837 or visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Irvington Farmers Market: Open Sundays starting June 4 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Main St. School. Visit www.irvingtonfarmersmarket.net.

Stone Barns’ Center for Food and Agriculture in Pocantico Hills: Open Wed. – Sun. from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Produce, meat and eggs available in Farm Store. Call 366-6200 or visit www.stonebarnscenter.org.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Torah Study: Rabbi Holtz leads a class Wednesdays at 10 a.m. (except May 31) at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. No previous knowledge required. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Films for children: Weekends at noon at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Children’s programs at the libraries: Stories, rhymes, crafts and songs for children of various ages at Tarrytown’s Warner Library and Irvington Public Library. For Warner, call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org. For Irvington, call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.