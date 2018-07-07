Comprehensive Plan Taking Shape in Tarrytown

by Anna Young –

After years of work and input from Tarrytown officials and residents alike, an updated Comprehensive Plan is taking shape.

Representatives from the architectural firm hired to help write the update, WXY architecture + urban design of New York, presented village officials with the first draft of the updated plan, named Tarrytown Connected, at its June 4 meeting.

WXY senior planner and project manager Justine Shapiro-Kline provided the village board with an overview of some of their findings and recommendations to maintain the identity of the village while focusing on enhancing economy, mobility, sustainability and resiliency, natural environment and open space, built environment, and community, culture and education.

The project aims to create an affordable and connected community that attracts and supports residents and workers of all ages and backgrounds by encouraging a robust and diverse economic base with thriving commerce, strong business, and a clear value for taxes levied.

“At this time, we’re not proposing adoption on any specific action other than the comprehensive plan but there are many ideas that came out of the planning process,” Shapiro-Kline said.

Key points addressed in the Draft Comprehensive Plan include ensuring housing stock supports a diverse and multi-generational community; safeguarding fiscal health and sustainability; leveraging land use and development to promote sustainable growth; minimizing impacts of climate change; managing parking and reducing the dependency of personal vehicles.

“This is something we heard from many community members: how challenging it is with congestion and circulation around the station area to get around the village,” Shapiro-Kline said. “Also, part of that issue becomes what are strategies for parking and managing parking. How can we approach parking as a village, so we can understand the relationship of the supply and demand and influencing people’s behavior in whether or not they should bring a car?”

The Plan suggests the village amend zoning to reduce off-street parking requirements and include shared parking in areas served by transit. Consultants also recommend introducing a bicycle infrastructure at key locations and roadways and improving pedestrian walkways.

Other recommendations include: promoting the village as a destination and regional hub that includes a dynamic office district to attract and retain business; expand citizen participation in local governance by facilitating open conversation and improving communication; preserving and expanding the diversity of open spaces while protecting, restoring and managing land and habitats; and improve energy conservation by reducing emissions and expanding local renewable energy and participating in recycling, reuse and compost programs.

The establishment of an art program at Village Hall and parks along with implementing technology training that includes STEM training was also recommended.

“We’ve had an incredible amount of community engagement in the process and in the development along the way,” Shapiro-Kline said. “We’re anticipating public hearings that will take place in October.”

Shapiro-Kline said public comments will be accepted through August regarding the draft plan. After all comments are received, there will be a period of revision where changes will be incorporated into a revised draft, she said. An updated version will be available to the public in September with public hearings to following in October.

The village will continue collecting comments on the draft plan through August 6. Any comments must be submitted in writing for consideration via email at connected@tarrytowngov.com or visit www.tarrytownconnected.com/get-involved.html.

To view the draft comprehensive plan, visit www.tarrytownconnected.com/comprehensive-plan.html. Printed copies may be found at the Village Clerk’s Office in Village Hall or Warner Library.