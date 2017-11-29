Community Coalition Holiday Effort Announcements

Open Door Family Medical Centers Holiday Toy Drive

November 18 – December 15

Please donate new, unwrapped, toys and gifts for our young patients ages newborn to 14 years old.

Suggested value between $10 – $20

Please bring you donations to Sleepy Hollow Open Door, 80 Beekman Avenue

Thanks so much for bringing holiday cheer to the kids and helping reduce the stress for families in need during the holiday season.

Volunteers to help sort and wrap all of the gifts are welcome in our Ossining wrapping location!

For more information please contact: Alicia Ward at award@odfmc.org or call 914-502-1468

The Social Action 10591 Supper Club

The Social Action 10591 Supper Club is collecting gently used women’s and infant/children’s clothing to support a holiday clothing boutique for The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns’ Asociacion de Familias Hispanas (AFHT) holiday party taking place at John Paulding School on December 20th. Please contact Lisa Piedimonte Bergman at lisa.piedimonte@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook. We would like all clothing donations to be collected by December 18th at Noon.

Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

43 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Donations of dried beans, rice, cooking oil, healthy cereals, oatmeal, diapers are always welcome as are monitary donations. Checks should be made out to Community Food Pantry and sent to the above address.

We serve over 250 families from Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and are grateful for the support from our wonderful community.

For more information about how to donate or volunteer, please visit our website at www.communityfoodpantryshtt.org

RSHM LIFE Center

32 Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow

December 1 – 18

New Toys and Clothing for children (ages 3 – 12)

The RSHM LIFE Center will be collecting new toys and clothing for our Christmas Boutique where parents can ‘shop’ for their families. We are also looking for neighbors who would like to ‘Adopt-a-Family’ and grant their holiday wish list.

Please call Sr. Susan at 366-9710 for more information.

Volunteer New York!

Holiday Volunteering Central

Nov. 1 , 2017 to Jan. 1, 2018

Looking to volunteer this holiday season? It’s never too late. Just visit volunteernewyork.org/holiday or call 914-948-4452. We have collected the holiday volunteer opportunities from over 40 local community organizations that need volunteers like YOU to help them help the less fortunate this holiday season. Choose from helping the hungry, doing DIY volunteer projects together with your a family, or finding a local donation drive near you. If you also know a volunteer who inspires you that deserves to be recognized for their community impact, nominate them today for a volunteer spirit award (volunteernewyork.org/awards), and give the gift of recognition this holiday season.

Contact Mairead@volunteernewyork.org, 914-227-9301 with any questions.

The Hudson Valley Writers’ Center

Writers for Relief: A Fundraising Reading for Puerto Rico

Philipse Manor Railroad Station

300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow NY 10591

914.332.5953

Dec. 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

$15 minimum donation at the door; $5 minimum for students.

Wine/beer included.

Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns

Preemie drive for Ronald McDonald House – New stuffed animals, preemie clothes, boppy pillows

Donation deadline Wednesday Dec 13, 2017

Contact person: Margaret Black, 914-703-3156, drop off Allan Block Insurance, 24 So Broadway Tarrytown

Sleepy Hollow Police Department and Love Holds Life

Toy drive for Love Holds Life cancer foundation whose mission is to help children in the New York Metro and Hudson Valley region battling cancer and their families by providing financial support for their medical treatments and expenses not covered by insurance. LHL’s ultimate mission is to ensure children with love and life.

Deadline: Nov 30

Drop off at Sleepy Hollow Police Department, 28 Beekman Ave.

Community for All

c/of WESPAC Foundation, 77 Tarrytown Road, Suite 2W White Plains, NY 10607

Our neighbors live each day not knowing if or when their family might be torn apart. Community for All is a campaign that funds the development of a grassroots organization that: 1) engages local voices to identify needs and organize capacity; 2) leverages the expertise of local agencies to provide legal aid; and 3) strengthens human and social services.

We need $6,000 to fund a grassroots organizer dedicated to the immigrant community of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

Community for All is a fundraising campaign working with WESPAC and Community Voices Heard, two well established non-profit organizations dedicated to social justice in Westchester County. For more information about how to donate please visit our website at www.communityforall10591.org. Donations are tax deductible.