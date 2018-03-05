Coast Guard Report on Hudson River Barge Anchorage Anticipated

by Robert Kimmel –

As they await a crucial report from the Coast Guard, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, among other villages along the Hudson River, have again made clear their opposition to a yet unresolved proposal for numerous additional barge and tug anchorage sites along the Hudson River. While the shores of the three communities are not directly involved, the villages and various environmental organizations are concerned about the safety and ecological consequences, particularly if there were oil spills.

Oil carrying vessels have increased usage of the river resulting from what shipping companies cite as trade growth from the federal government’s lifting a ban on exporting crude oil. They claim that anchorage facilities are now, “woefully inadequate” to support the tonnage of shipping now using the river.

Last year, the Coast Guard temporarily suspended its original 2016 proposal, “a rule making process,” for the anchorage; however, it held two workshops last November to hear from groups opposing the concept and shipping and other maritime interests even though the Coast Guard stated the sites were necessary for its safe navigation of the river. The 43 additional berths would be located at 10 anchorage grounds from Yonkers to Kingston.

The report to come, resulting from the two workshops, one in Albany and one in Poughkeepsie, is part of a “formal risk identification and evaluation of the Hudson River, known as a Ports and Waterways Safety Assessment, (PAWSA),” described by the commander of the First Coast Guard District Rear Admiral Steven Poulin, as “a disciplined approach to identify major waterway safety hazards, estimate risk levels, evaluate potential mitigation measures and set the stage for implementation of selected measures to reduce risk.” Community leaders, environmental organizations, lawmakers and shipping interests attended the sessions. Following the report, “Public comment will ensue before any actions are taken,” according to the Coast Guard. Its release was expected by last month.

The three villages, along with many others, have passed resolutions opposing the initial proposal. Tarrytown recently reaffirmed its opposition, with its Board of Trustees passing a resolution calling for “immediate State agency rule-making for tanker avoidance zones,” adding that “it remains a top priority of the Village of Tarrytown to prevent any new anchorage grounds in the Hudson River from being sited at locations where they pose a clear and direct threat to the environment, quality of life, and regional economic development goals of the Hudson Valley.”

The resolution cites a new law, signed last year by Governor Cuomo and passed by state legislators, which allows for Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos to pursue Tanker Avoidance Zones for petroleum bearing vessels. The resolution was sent to Seggos, the Governor and state and federal legislators. Seggos would presumably cooperate with the Coast Guard in that effort.

Early this year, Irvington’s Board of Trustees passed a similar resolution calling for immediate rule-making for tanker avoidance zones, urging the “strongest possible regulations,” and also forwarding it to the Governor and legislators.

Sleepy Hollow’s initial opposition to the Coast Guard proposal was in 2016, when its Board of Trustees, in a resolution, referred to the possible damage to its waterfront park, health and safety problems, and environmental and aesthetic concerns caused by the increased anchorage and vessel traffic.

In a reaffirmation last month of its early concerns about the “potential dangers presented by oil-carrying vessels on the Hudson River and the proposed additional barge anchorage grounds,” the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees also passed a resolution urging “immediate State agency rule-making for tanker avoidance zones.”