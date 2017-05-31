CELEBRATE – Irvington Day

Irvington Day, Sunday, June 18

A free shuttle bus will carry you up and down Main Street, from Broadway to the riverfront as shops, restaurants and local interest groups show their wares. There will be activities for all ages, including an Historic Trolley Tour; a Classic Car meet-up; guided history walks and Tiffany Room docent tours; vintage film festival; face painting; tips from genealogy researchers; street food and Father’s Day brunches, plus music on Main Street, Astor Street and in the two waterfront parks.