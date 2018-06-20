June 23

Join us at the 5th annual “Celebrate Irvington Festival” from 10:00am – 5:00pm on Main Street in Irvington, NY. Enjoy food, music, art, and lots more! Free admission! https://celebrateirvington.com

At 1:00pm (at the Recreation Department’s lawn at 71 Main Street) the Mayor will read a proclamation. Irvington High School teacher and historian Erik Weiselberg will enact the role of Abraham Odell. It is 1781! Other re-enactors are the 2nd NY and Pawling’s Levies.

More of the village’s history will be on display aboard the Trolley, on a Walking Tour of Main Street, an additional walkiing tour exploring the role of slavery in village history, on tours of the Tiffany Room and at the opening of the Irvington Town Hall Theater featuring a retro 1970s home movie (with a cameo appearance by Richard Nixon).

The new Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce has added and organized additional activities to the event this year, and Eileen Fisher LifeWork and Eileen Fisher RENEW have played important roles.

“The new Irvington Veterans Memorial Plaza plaques, dedicated on Memorial Day, recognized the Patriot families who had members who served during the American Revolution. Adding the re enactment campsite this year to Celebrate Irvington was part of the impetus to continue the attention to the stories of those Patriot families and the sacrifices they made. Important to these stories are the many contributions made by their entire households, included the women and the enslaved Africans who were part of some of them. It is my hope that those who come to Celebrate Irvington this year will expand their understanding of our local history, support our local businesses, and have a really great time.”