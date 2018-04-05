Calendar – In Our Libraries

April 2018 Events at the Irvington Public Library

The following events will be held at the Irvington Public Library, 12 South Astor St. Info: Call 591-7840 or e-mail irvref@wlsmail.org.

Mondays throughout the month: “Morning Yoga with Nicole” will be held at the Irvington Public Library on Mondays from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Start your mornings with gentle yoga. Telephone the library at 591-7840 to register.

April 7 at 2 p.m., the library will present a free performance of The Prodigy, a 50-minute drama/comedy written and performed by Rick Apicella. When Andrew Saracco, a boxing trainer, was 14 years old, he watched as his father died in the ring after losing a bout for the middleweight champion of the world. Twenty years later, a mysterious boxing prodigy walks into Andrew’s gym. This prodigy has the potential to fulfill a dying wish – but at what cost? Watch as Apicella becomes Andrew Saracco, then transforms into Rosalyn, his neighbor, then Jimmy McLaughlin, the boxing champ, Mitch Mitchum, the promoter and many other characters whose lives will never be the same after meeting the prodigy. Please telephone the library at 591-7840 for more information.

April 14 at 2 p.m., celebrate books and imagination with singer/songwriter Sheri Mille. Her free hour-long program will include a mixture of songs you know and love by artists like the Beatles, Patsy Cline and Judy Garland, as well as original compositions. Please register ahead online at irvingtonlibrary.evanced.org/signup or call the library at 591-7840.

April 14 at 7:30 p.m., join Thom Johnson and Rob Yasinsac on a “Journey to Ruins.” This free presentation will examine the visual appeal of neglected historic sites and celebrate sites that have been restored and reused. Please register ahead by telephoning the library at 591-7840 or register online: at irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/

April 15, pianist Margaret Mills will be performing a free solo concert featuring music of Amy Beach, Johannes Brahms, Ruth Crawford, and Claude Debussy at 4 p.m. at the Irvington Public Library, 12 S. Astor St. Info: 591-7840 or www.Irvingtonlibrary.org.

This month’s edition of the Thursday Evening Book Club will be held on April 19 at 7:30 p.m. Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro will be discussed.

April 2018 Events at Warner Library

The following events have been scheduled for April at the Warner Library, 121 N. Broadway in Tarrytown. For more information, call 631-7734 or visit warnerlibrary.org.

April 7 at 3:30 p.m., John Kluge, the Artistic Tenor, will perform some of the world’s most beloved songs. The concert will follow the 2:30 p.m. artist reception for Linda Perlmutter’s “Odyssey Art Watercolor Society in the Gallery.”

April 9 at 7 p.m., the Westchester Trails Association will conduct a program. Know the facts before you hit the trails! Where can I go hike? The program will include preparation information and support. Call 914-631-7734 or visit the reference desk to sign up.

April 10 at 1 p.m., “Disaster Preparedness for Everyone,” sponsored by ITAV, 10591, will be held. Brett White of the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corp. will provide residents with the knowledge and tools to prepare for emergencies and disasters, how to respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible. Refreshments will be served. Sign up at reference or call 631-7734.

April 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., “Artistic Paper Cutting with Sine Hjort” will be held. Create beautiful and unique pieces of artwork out of paper, using careful cuts and folds. The program is intended for ages 18 and up. Sign-up is required. Call 631-7734 or visit the reference desk to register.

April 19 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a Junior League Spelling Bee. Students in grades through five are encouraged to participate. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. and the Spelling Bee is slated for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Please contact Marian Randazzo at mranda2925@aol.com for more information.

April 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Friends of Warner Library will hold a Book Sale. Look for the big white tents on the lawn in front of the library and shop for bargain books, DVDs, and CDs. Library concerts, programs, and events are funded by the Friends.

Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m., author Laurie Gwen Shapiro will be at Warner to discuss her book The Stowaway, a true story of a scrappy teenager from New York’s Lower East Side who stowed away on the Roaring Twenties’ most remarkable feat of science and daring, an expedition to Antarctica.

April 26 at 7 p.m. The TEDx Talks series will continue. Pablo Mayor will discuss “Music, Identity & Assimilation – Cultural Rise”. Ethan Schutz will speak about the topic “Confront Fear Lower Defenses: Can’t You See I’m Busy Being Miserable?” The topic addressed by Jennifer Walford will be “Discovering My American Ethnicity and Identity.”

April 28 at 2:30 p.m., A Friends of the Library Concert will feature Sue Maskaleris, a jazz pianist, singer, and composer. She will present “Two to Tango.”

Throughout April, in the Main Gallery, Linda Perlmutter and her students will display their water color creations. A reception will be held on April 7 at 2:30 p.m. Water colors. Reception April 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Three book group events will be held at the library in April:

“Lunch Can Be Murder.” The-Mystery Book Group now meets at 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month on the 3rd floor, in Room D. Bring a snack and share your thoughts with fellow mystery lovers. On April 17, Wolf on a String by Benjamin Black will be discussed.

The Second Thursday Book Group will meet at 7 p.m. on April 12 – Waiting for Snow in Havana by Carlos Eire will be discussed.

The Business Book Group will meet on April 5, Call the library for the time. Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain will be discussed.

April 2018 Events at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library

The following are some of the programs scheduled for April at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St. Info: 914-231-3300 or dobbsferrylibrary.org.

Every Monday in April, from 10 a.m. to noon, a” Write from the Heart” creative wringing workshop will be held. Amateur writers may practice their writing in a collegial atmosphere. Attendees are given prompts, such as quotes and photographs, and are encouraged to explore their creativity in brief writing exercises. They are then encouraged to read their pieces aloud to one another and give helpful feedback to clarify or improve each other’s writing. The only requirements are that you have an interest in creative writing and are an amateur writer. Names are being taken for a waiting list. For more information, contact srodgers@wlsmail.org.

On April 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. an “Adult Community Read for Arbor Day” will be held. The book will be The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World by Peter Wohlleben. There will be a panel discussion with an artist, a scientist and a high school student, followed by a breakout session of three to four small groups to discuss the book. Register at the front desk or e-mail dobref@wlsmail.org.