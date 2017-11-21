Big Drug Bust in Sleepy Hollow

by Barrett Seaman –

When members of the Sleepy Hollow Police Department and the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force raided the apartment at 126 Valley Street in the village at 7:00am Friday morning, they came upon a treasure trove of evidence of a major drug business: $11,883.00 in cash, 538 bags of heroin, 432 Oxycodone pills, 94 doses of Suboxone, half pound of marihuana and a counterfeit Pennsylvania drivers license belonging to Ascencion A. Jimenez, 37, the occupant of the apartment.

The officers acted under a warrant following a three-month investigation into the sale of heroin in Sleepy Hollow and adjacent communities. Jimenez was arraigned in Sleepy Hollow Village Court on two counts of Third Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to police, more charges are likely to follow. He is being held without bail in the Westchester County Jail and is doe to appear in court on Monday.