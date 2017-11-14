Armed Robber Hits Tarrytown Chase Branch on South Broadway

by Barrett Seaman –

In a brash move, considering it was at the height of rush hour, a man wearing a black ski mask and brandishing a handgun entered the Chase Bank branch at 360 South Broadway, just north of the busy rte. #119 interchange, on Monday and demanded money.

Beside the ski mask, the only descriptor bank employees could give Tarrytown Police, who were summoned at 5:45pm, was that the robber appeared to be somewhere between 5’6” and 5’7” in height. He fled immediately, though employees could not see in which direction he went or whether he used any transportation.

Tarrytown Police are conducting an active investigation along with the FBI and the Westchester Police Department. As of Tuesday evening, the department was not releasing any further details. No one at the bank was harmed.