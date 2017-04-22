APRIL 2017 Happenings: Daily and Ongoing

Happenings in APRIL

Saturday 1

Y Registration: Open registration for all spring session dance and aquatics classes at the Family YMCA at Tarrytown. Call 418-5562 or visit www.ymcatarrytown.

Mystery Audio Theater: At 2 p.m. VoiceScapes Audio Theater Group performs at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 to register or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Murder Mystery Fundraiser: At 7 p.m. The Friends of the Irvington Library present The Stiff in the Stacks: Best Laid Plans, a night of food, drinks and fun at the Library. Visit www.friendsoftheirvingtonlibrary.org.

An Evening of Israeli Music: Dror Perl and The Israeli Jazz Project perform at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or visit http://bit.ly/IsraeliMusic.

“Memories of Patsy”: At 7:30 p.m. the Patsy Cline Tribute Show comes to the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 2

Blood Drive: From 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or visit http://bit.ly/tbaBloodDrive.

Herpetology 101: At 10 a.m. learn about lower Hudson Valley amphibians and reptiles at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Classical Concert: The New World Trio performs at 2 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Author Visit: At 2 p.m. Lori Fettner reads from her book of poetry Welcome to Motherhood and provides advice for aspiring poets at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Register at www.Facebook.com/AuthorLoriFettner or call 631-7734.

Animal Forensics: At 2 p.m. give children an understanding of how animals live at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Interfaith Passover Seder: At 5 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or visit www.tba-ny.org.

Monday 3

Had Gadya, A Visual Midrash Revolution and Redemption: At 10 a.m. presentation by Marshall Tilden at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Weight Loss & Maintenance: At 7 p.m. Joyce Lillis discusses her book Stop the Torment: Conquer Your Relationship with Food at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Tuesday 4

Healing Meditation: At 10 a.m. non-denominational spiritual group at the United Methodist Church of the Tarrytowns, 27 S. Washington St. Call 831-9812 or e-mail Diana@dianamuenzchen.com. Also April 25 at 7 p.m.

Invasive Forest Pest Workshop: From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. learn practical steps to mitigate existing pest invasions and prevent future ones at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Wednesday 5

Movie: Fences showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Poetry Workshop: At 3:30 p.m. ages 12 and up explore their creativity with poet Lisa Shirley at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org. Also April 12 & 19.

The Hidden Lives of Crypto Jews: At 7:30 p.m. Julie Martinez talks about the concealed lives of the Crypto Jewish community in Spain at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

Thursday 6

Healthcare Careers Workshop: At 7 p.m. get information on educational requirements and resources for your job search at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Registration recommended. Call 631-7734.

Craft Beer Program: At 7 p.m. Justin DiNino talks about his micro brewery Duncan’s Abbey and provides samples at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Adults only. Registration required. Call 631-7734.

Friday 7

Unlock Your Potential Using the Enneagram: At 7:30 p.m. program with Sean Esbjorn-Hargens at Eileen Fisher Learning Lab in Irvington. Visit http://eileenfisherlifework.com. Other workshops April 8 and 15.

Frank & Friends: At 8 p.m. composer Frank Wildhorn brings his show benefitting Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 8

Spring Blossoms Flower Show: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org. Also April 9.

Easter Egg Hunt: For children ages 1 to 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Patriot’s Park in Tarrytown. Call 631- 8347 or visit www.tarrytowngov.com.

Open House: From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. visit Westchester Collaborative Theater’s new performance space at 23 Water St. in Ossining. Call 752-6429 or visit www.wctheater.org. Also May 13.

“Through the Window” Art Workshop: At 11 a.m. create fabric collage translations of the views through the windows of the Ossining Public Library. Registration required. Call 941-2416, ext. 327 or e-mail jtrapasso@wlsmail.org.

Alexander Technique: At 11 a.m. learn to prevent postural habits that aggravate stress or pain at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. To register call 631-7734.

Family Nature Adventures: At 11 a.m. learn all about snakes and make a snake finger puppet at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Yoga Workshop: At 1:30 p.m. “Celebrating Life” with Tao Porchon-Lynch at Club Fit in Briarcliff Manor. Register at www.YTAYoga.com or call 582-7816 for information.

Orchids for the True Beginner: At 2 p.m. workshop with Betty Ann Mancino at the Irvington Public Library. Registration required. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

“Write for Power, Write for Healing”: At 2 p.m. a writing workshop for women led by Lane Cobb at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. To register call 631-7734 or visit the Reference desk.

Concert: At 8 p.m. John Gorka and Susan Werner perform at Irvington Town Hall Theatre. Visit www.IrvingtonTheater.com.

Comedy Night: Vic DiBitetto performs at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 9

Hastings Flea Market: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Metro North train station parking lot. Also food and entertainment. Call (646) 709-4308 or visit www.hastingsflea.com.

Shakespeare in the Grass: At 3 p.m. Michael Carmen invites poetry lovers to read Shakespeare poems celebrating spring at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Westchester Philharmonic: Concert at 3 p.m. features the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio at Purchase College on Anderson Hill Rd. Call 682-3707 or visit www.westchesterphil.org.

Cabaret on the Hudson: At 3 p.m. performers bring samplings of their New York City Cabaret acts to Irvington Town Hall Theatre. Visit www.IrvingtonTheater.com.

Concert: At 7 p.m. the Son Volt band performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Monday 10 – Thursday 13

Nature Experience Camp: For grades K-3 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Pre-registration required. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenterorg.

Colonial Survivor: From 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. children ages 8-12 learn to survive as an 18th century kid at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Monday 10 – Friday 14

Spring Fling Mini Camp: From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. children play games, make crafts and see what spring has to offer at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Monday 10

Community Passover Seder: At 7:15 p.m. at Chabad of the Rivertowns in Dobbs Ferry. Call 693-6100 for reservations.

Wednesday 12

Movie: Sully showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Much Ado About Nothing: At 7 p.m. performance of a 90 minute adaptation of this Shakespeare play by the Red Monkey Theater Group at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Sustainable Materials Management: At 7:30 p.m. learn about wasteful consumption and smart decomposition at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Program co-sponsored by the Sierra Club Lower Hudson Group. Call 723-3470 or visit www.newyork.sierraclub.org/LHG.

Neruda: At 8 p.m. this biopic about the Chilean poet and leftist politician will be screened at the Nyack Center, Broadway at Depew. Call 845-353-2568 or visit www.rivertownfilm.org.

Thursday 13

Warner Library Book Group: Meets at 7 p.m. to discuss Broken Verses by Kamila Shamsie. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Stage Door Reading Series: At 7 p.m. The Burning of New York by Samuel Harps will be read, followed by Q&A with the playwright at Irvington Town Hall Theatre. Visit www.IrvingtonTheater.com.

Friday 14

Guitar Concert: At 8 p.m. Richard Thompson performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 15

First Signs of Spring: At 1 p.m. listen to a short story and explore forest trails with a naturalist at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Get the Led Out – the American Led Zeppelin performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Monday 17

Victor Frankl: At 10 a.m. Roland Dollinger talks about the life and work of this Holocaust survivor and psychotherapist at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Tuesday 18

Mostly Morning Concert: At 10 a.m. presented by the Hudson Valley Music Club at Dobbs Ferry Woman’s Club, 54 Clinton Ave. Call 591-6851.

Mystery Book Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. to discuss The Poisoned Pilgrim by Oliver Potzsch at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Origami Workshop: At 5 p.m. Juliane Biro shows teens how to make beautiful origami items at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. To register call 631-7734 or visit the reference desk.

Wednesday 19

“Bringing in Spring”: Home gardening lecture from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at Anthony Veteran Park in Greenburgh sponsored by Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Westchester County. Call 285-4640 or e-mail westchester@cornell.edu.

Movie: La La Land showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Spring Film Series: At 6:30 p.m. The Trouble with Harry will be screened at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

$5 Film: At 7 p.m. Purple Rain will be shown at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Thursday 20

Virtual Bowling: At 1:30 p.m. participate in a video version of an afternoon at the bowling alley at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. To register call 631-7734 or visit the Reference desk.

Spelling Bee: From 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. annual Junior League competition for grades 3-5 at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Participants and spectators should RSVP to mranda2925@aol.com.

Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series: At 6:30 p.m. A Fierce Green Fire will be screened at the Ossining Public Library, followed by a panel discussion. Visit www.ossiningdocumentaries.org.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival: At 7:30 p.m. celebrates films about sustainability and preservation of the great outdoors at the Lafayette Theatre in Suffern. Call 845-353-2568 or visit www.rivertownfilm.org.

Thursday Evening Book Club: Meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss Serena by Ron Rash at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Rufus Wainwright performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 21

Concert: At 8 p.m. The Jayhawks perform at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 22

Book Sale: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org. Also April 23.

RiverArts Studio Tour: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. take a self-guided tour of private studios featuring work of artists in the Rivertowns. Call 412-5120, e-mail studiotour@riverarts.org or visit www.riverarts.org. Also April 23.

Sheep-to-Shawl: From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. explore each step in the process of turning wool into cloth using 18th century techniques at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Friends of the RiverWalk Work Day: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate Earth Day and honor Kathryn W. Davis. Meet at the end of West Main St., Tarrytown with hand tools for weeding and clipping. Call 419-7229.

Earth Day Festival: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Engel Waterfront Park in Ossining. Family-friendly day of music and activities celebrating food sustainability. Visit www.greenossiningorg/earth-day-festival/.

Movie Mavens: At 7 p.m. The Muslims Are Coming will be shown at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown, followed by a moderated discussion. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to RSVP.

All Shorts Irvington Film Festival: At 7:30 see action, documentary and animated short films at Irvington Town Hall Theatre. Visit www.IrvingtonTheater.com.

Concert: At 8 p.m. Loretta Lynn performs at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Chamber Music: At 8 p.m. pianist Lise de la Salle performs at Sleepy Hollow High School. Call 861-5080 or visit www.friendsofmusicconcerts.org.

Sunday 23

Food, Wine & Beer Fest: From 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill in Tarrytown to benefit Phelps Hospital. Call 366-3104 or visit www.phelpsevents.org.

Skulls, Scat and Signs: At 1 p.m. investigate the trail left behind by various animals at Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining. Call 762-2912, ext. 110 or visit www.teatown.org.

Poetry Readings: At 1:30 p.m. prominent local poets read from their work, facilitated by Dr. George Kraus, at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

The Little Mermaid: At 2 p.m. performance of this classic tale by Panto Company USA at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Concert: The wind and brass group Vent Nouveau performs at 2 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Turning Water Into Money: At 2 p.m. author Gerard Koeppel explores Aaron Burr’s ruse to supply New York City with clean water at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 693-0529 or visit www.aqueduct.org.

“An Evening With the Hamiltons”: At 2 p.m. an added performance of song, drama and history by Irvington students at the Irvington Town Hall Theater. Visit www.irvingtontheater.com.

What Does Jewish Look Like to You?: At 4 p.m. monologue by Vanessa Hidary at Greenburgh Hebrew Center in Dobbs Ferry. Call 693-4260 or visit www.g-h-c.org/jew.

Monday 24

Two Great Philosophers: Maimonides and Spinoza: Presentation at 10 a.m. by Marty Cohen at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Concert: At 1 p.m. winners of the Hudson Valley Music Club competition for high school students perform at the Dobbs Ferry Woman’s Club, 54 Clinton Ave. Call 725-1203.

Modern Dog Parenting: At 7 p.m. author Sarah Hodgson explains how dog training does not have to be cruel to be effective at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Wednesday 26

Jewish Music Through the Ages: At 1 p.m. presentation by Cantor Margot at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org. Continued May 3, 10 and 17.

Movie: Hidden Figures showing at 2 p.m. at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Hemingway’s Paris: At 7 p.m. presentation by Elizabeth Kemble at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Thursday 27

Night at the Casino: From 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. fun networking evening at EF International, 100 Marymount Ave., Tarrytown. Call 631-1705 or visit www.SleepyHollowTarrytownChamber.com.

Celebrate Children’s Day: At 7 p.m. Kizuna Daiko does an interactive presentation of Japanese Taiko drumming that is fun for the whole family at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Find the Right Mortgage: At 7 p.m. presentation by mortgage professionals from Emigrant Bank at the Ossining Public Library. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Saturday 29

Design & Build Family Weekend: From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. activities for kids of all ages interested in architecture, engineering and design at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Call 631-4481 or visit www.lyndhurst.org. Also April 30.

Sheep Shearing Fest: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture in Pocantico Hills. Call 366-6200 or visit www.stonebarnscenter.org.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day & Rotary Duck Derby: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Patriot’s Park in Tarrytown. Also sponsored by The Hudson Independent. Call 418-5561 or 631-0675.

James and the Giant Peach: At 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. presented by Clocktower Players KIDS Troupe at the Irvington Town Hall Theater. Visit www.IrvingtonTheater.com. Also April 30 at 12 noon & 4 p.m.

Animal Anatomy: At 2 p.m. through films by Mercy College students learn how animals’ physical attributes are connected to their way of life at the Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale. Call 723-3470 or visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Concert: At 2:30 p.m. Gamelan Son of Lion plays contemporary pieces written for the instruments of the Javanese gamelan at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live!: At 8 p.m. five of the greatest vocal groups of all time perform at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Call 877-840-0457 or visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 30

Jewish Paper Cutting: At 11:30 a.m. learn how to practice this fascinating craft at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

Ongoing

Mah Jongg Workshops: Mondays in April from 12 noon – 1 p.m. at the Irvington Public Library. Register online at http://bit.ly/2n7vTKB .

Greenhouse: Emerging documentary voices from the Middle East and North Africa April 23-27 at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

FrameWorks: Art on Film: April 28 – May 7 at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Mamma Mia: Through June 25 at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. & show at 8 p.m. Call 592-2222 or visit www.broadwaytheatre.com.

Exhibit: Works by area artists involved in the RiverArts Studio Tour on display at the Irvington Public Library. Call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Exhibit: Watercolors by Linda Perlmutter and her students at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Exhibit: “Birds & Butterflies” by photographer Lewis Bogaty at the Ossining Public Library. Reception April 9 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Call 941-2416 or visit www.ossininglibrary.org.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Stone Barns’ Center for Food and Agriculture in Pocantico Hills: Open Wed. – Sun. from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Produce, meat and eggs available in Farm Store. Call 366-6200 or visit www.stonebarnscenter.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Torah Study: Rabbi Holtz leads a class Wednesdays at 10 a.m. (except April 12) at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. No previous knowledge required. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Films for children: Weekends at noon at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Call 747-5555 or visit www.burnsfilmcenter.org.

Children’s programs at the libraries: Stories, rhymes, crafts and songs for children of various ages at Tarrytown’s Warner Library and Irvington Public Library. For Warner, call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org. For Irvington, call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.