AppleMed Urgent Care Opens Third Office in Tarrytown

by Neal Rentz

Local residents who are in need of immediate medical or dental care but cannot find a doctor or dentist available and do not want to go to an emergency room now have an alternative.

AppleMed Urgent Care opened its third Westchester office in November in Tarrytown. AppleMed also has facilities in Mount Vernon and Dobbs Ferry.

AppleMed is owned by Briarcliff Manor resident Dr. Ravi Kumar, who is a vascular surgeon. In a recent interview he described AppleMed as “a stop gap between the doctor’s office and the emergency room.”

The typical cost of an AppleMed visit is $125, Kumar said. An emergency room trip could cost as much as $2,000. Urgent care has become a popular manner of medical care for Americans, many of whom have high deductibles as part of their health insurance plans.

AppleMed provides a wide range of medical services, such as general and pediatric medicine care, as well as treatment for accidents and injuries, vaccinations and flu shots, allergic reactions, X-ray, ultrasound and diagnostic testing, check-ups and physicals, Department of Motor Vehicles vision tests, prevention care and health education.

A new feature of AppleMed Urgent Care in Tarrytown is dental care, which began in late January. Some of the dental problems that are dealt with are toothache and abscessed teeth treatments, broken dentures, extractions, crown and bridgework chipped or broken teeth and cleanings. Kumar said he was not aware of any other local urgent medical care facilities that also offered dental care.

The three AppleMed Urgent Care facilities are staffed by four doctors. “Nurse practitioners fill in the gaps, when needed,” Kumar said.

Kumar said he decided to open the third AppleMed facility when he drove on Central Avenue and saw the building and felt it would be an outstanding location.

Kumar said he has a basic philosophy. “I’m here to benefit the community,” he said.

If a patient has difficulty providing full payment for AppleMed’s services, he would be willing to work with that person on the cost. “We don’t want to take water out of a stone,” he remarked.

The Tarrytown office of AppleMed Urgent Care is located at 131 Central Ave. For more information, call 914-332-1111 or visit applemed.net. It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.