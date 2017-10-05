Annie Get Your Gun: Brilliant at WBT

by Morey Storck

By any measure, the Broadway musical comedy classic, Annie Get You Gun, revived by Westchester Broadway Theatre with an extraordinary singing and dancing cast, and a brilliantly directed production, is marvelous, joyous entertainment. Everything about it is appealing.

Let’s start with the score. What an amazing hit-song collection it is: “Doin’ What Comes Naturally,” “You Can’t Get A Man With A Gun,” “The Girl That I Marry,” “They Say That Falling In Love Is Wonderful,” “I Got The Sun In The Morning,” “I Got Lost In His Arms,” and of course, “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”

The wonderfully talented Devon Perry, as Annie Oakley, gladly accepts the challenge in this WBT production. She is perfect in the role. Adam Kemmerer, as Frank Butler, overcomes the not-being-over-six-foot-tall syndrome to maximize his musical comedy talents. He comes across as masculine, strong, and handsome. He knows how to put over a song, with command when that’s called for, with tenderness when needed, and with comic relief for character development.

Kilty Reidy as Charlie Davenport; Sarah Cline as Dolly Tate; Gary Lynch as Buffalo Bill; Kevin C. Loomis as Pawnee Bill and Wilson, and Marshall Factora as Chief Sitting Bull, all give excellent character portraits with professional skill. The dance ensemble was well trained, directed, and versatile. The total direction by Richard Stafford is brilliant.