Ampil, Garcia Lead Hackley School’s Class of 2017

Uriel Garcia is the salutatorian for Hackley’s Class of 2017. He came to Hackley in Middle School and quickly found a home. He actively pursues challenges, as evidenced by his course of study. He has challenged himself with AP or Post-AP courses in French, Chemistry, Calculus and Biology, and even in academic departments that don’t offer AP courses such as English and History. He is a gifted linguist. In addition to his native Spanish and his French studies, Garcia has also studied some Dutch, German, Portuguese and Arabic. On top of this very heavy academic load, he manages to find time to become involved in the community, both at Hackley and in New Rochelle. He plays alto sax in three different groups at Hackley. He plays soccer and runs track for the spring track and field team. During the summers, he volunteers for Habitat for Humanity, where he picks up and re-sells donated materials for the organization’s Re-store. Garcia will be the first in his family to attend college when he enters Williams College in the fall of 2017.

Isabella (Izzy) Ampil is the valedictorian of Hackley’s Class of 2017. She came to Hackley in kindergarten and has been an outstanding member of the Hackley community ever since. She is a brilliant student, having taken and excelled in incredibly challenging courses. She’s just as adept in the STEM courses such as AP Physics C, AP Biology, and Multivariable Calculus as she is humanities courses like English and History. This year, she’s also taking an independent study with an English teacher to work on an original manuscript. She is also a musician who is a major presence in Hackley’s Chorus and female a cappella group, someone who taught herself guitar, ukulele and piano and has emerged as a talented songwriter too. She is an accomplished performer, having won Hackley’s Poetry Out Loud recitation contest three times. Her artwork is of the highest caliber, according to her art teacher. In short, she is the quintessential Renaissance young woman. Ampil will take her many talents, her unquenchable love of learning, and impeccable character to Stanford University in the fall of 2017.