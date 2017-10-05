All Shorts Irvington Film Festival (As iFF) Presents “A Film For Every Palate” on October 21

As iFF you need to travel long to watch a short, the All Shorts Irvington Film Festival (As iFF) debuts its third season at 7:30 pm on Saturday, October 21 at the Irvington Town Hall Theater (followed by an after-party at Red Hat on the River for all festival ticket-holders and filmmakers). The Fall 2017 program, “A Film For Every Palate,” features nine outstanding short films from Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Syria, and the United States.

The selected short films were chosen out of more than 250 submissions from filmmakers around the world. Some have won numerous prizes at other film festivals such as Cannes and British Academy of Film and Television, while others are New York and United States premieres. Judged and curated by an esteemed jury of film professionals, the program spans a diversity of cultures, emotions, stories, and cinematic styles.

Presented in two sets (each about an hour long) with a short intermission in between, the films range in length from one to 29 minutes. Audience members vote for their favorite film at the end of the evening. Jury prizes are awarded in a variety of categories by the As iFF Advisory Board (comprising award-winning film editors, animators, writers, actors, directors, and producers).

As iFF premiered in the fall of 2015 to a sold-out audience of mostly local film fans eager to view international shorts on the big screen in their small town. Since then, the festival has attracted viewers from beyond the New York region, with filmmakers traveling from abroad to attend and participate in Q&A’s with the audience. With each festival, the selection process has grown increasingly competitive, and As iFF is now recognized internationally as a sought-after festival by both acclaimed and up-and-coming filmmakers.

“The originality, artistry and quality of filmmaking we are seeing is breathtaking,” said festival director, Laurie Chock. “We have dramatically exceeded our own expectations and put Irvington on the map of international film festivals. We are so grateful that the residents of Irvington, the rivertowns, and beyond have responded with such incredible enthusiasm.”

The October 21 program weaves stories about childhood, aging, and imagination with worlds that are distant for many of us – from a 1970s pioneer camp behind ‘The Iron Curtain’ to a modern-day ‘neighborhood’ in Syria.

“A short has the potential to take an audience so completely far away in a very brief period of time,” explained Chock. “The richness of the cinematography and acting in these films is dazzling. Everyone will experience them differently the way each palate has a unique understanding of sweet, sour, savory, salty, and bitter.”

The selected films illustrate choices we make as well as methodical details that fill one’s life. Limits of time, voice, and perspective disappear — from a whimsical dance film about a lonely fisherman who thaws out his prehistoric soul brother to the tale of a boy and his dog that is seen and told entirely from the dog’s point of view.

For tickets and more information, visit www.asiffestival.com. “All Shorts’ Short Shots” (festival facts and previews of the selected films) can be found by following As iFF on Twitter and Instagram (@irvingtonfilm), and on Facebook (@AllShortsiFF).