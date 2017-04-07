A New Season and A New Tarrytown RiverWalk Park

by Pat Jones

(Co-Chair, Friends of the RiverWalk)

Invasive plant control, in preparation for replanting Tarrytown’s RiverWalk Park, was finally begun in the fall of 2016; and the maintenance/planting contract was awarded to Cedar Hill Landscaping of Katonah in February 2017. Friends of the RiverWalk (FRW) will miss Brickman Landscaping, now BrightView, who contributed so much to the RiverWalk Park both under contract and pro bono, but we look forward to our new community relationship with Cedar Hill.

Another upcoming relationship will be with Richard Slingerland, Tarrytown’s incoming Village Administrator, who arrives on April 3 following Michael Blau’s retirement. We thank Mike for his help during the three years of our FRW volunteer work and partnership with the Village, and wish him well in his new life.

The following is the projected schedule for park landscaping work:

March – April: Site preparation

May – June: Planting

Our first workday, April 22 is Earth Day and our annual tribute to Kathryn W. Davis, the Tarrytown philanthropist who supported the vision of our Scenic Hudson RiverWalk Park. Information about Mrs. Davis, bridge work and the RiverWalk will be available at the welcome table. FRW will clean up the RiverWalk, Pierson Park and Andre Brook area except in restricted work areas.

The new pool means more people and more trash. Part of our mission is to help people understand the necessity of using trash containers on site or taking home what they bring into the park and pool areas. If there is an opportunity to assist with the planting work, we will. FRW will contribute funding for signage and planting from grants donated by the Pew Charitable Trusts and the Westchester Community Foundation. With the help of FRW the new Community Center will display information about the planting project’s progress and other RiverWalk information.

Celebrate Earth Day, Mrs. Davis and the RiverWalk by contributing your time and hands to our park. As always, there will be water, granola bars, baked goods, a supply of trash bags, gloves and gratitude for your help. Please dress for the weather. We recommend bug spray, sunscreen and hats.

Bring your friends and family for some quality time on the RiverWalk. We’ll be looking for you!