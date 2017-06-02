Obituaries – May 2017

Jerry Eimbinder, 84

Jerry (Jerome) Eimbinder, a resident of Tarrytown, died May 19 following a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 84.

He is survived by his three children, Jill, Eric and Richard, and their spouses Howard, Lisa and Beth; and seven grandchildren. After 53 years of marriage, his wife, Dorothy, died of ovarian cancer in 2013.

Mr. Eimbinder held a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Pratt Institute and a Masters Degree in Business Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University. In his early years, he worked in the electronics publishing field, writing about the microelectronics industry and advances in semiconductors. Later, he served as publisher for more than 20 magazines and business newspapers and organized conferences with prominent speakers to help educate engineers on circuit design.

In his later years, Mr. Eimbinder wrote human interest articles and restaurant reviews for several local publications, including The Hudson Independent, and prided himself on always knowing the best places to eat. He enjoyed meeting with restaurant owners and chefs to discuss their menus and special events. Always retaining his passion for writing, he also enjoyed working with local writers and colleges on ideas and programs they could run.

An avid baseball and football fan, Mr. Eimbinder never missed a game when the Mets or Jets were playing, although family was always his first priority.

A private burial was held on May 22. Donations in memory of Jerry Eimbinder may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes foundation or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Victor Rizzi, Jr., 88

, who was born in raised in North Tarrytown (now Sleepy Hollow), died May 14 at home in Spring Lake Heights. He was 88.

Mr. Rizzi graduated from North Tarrytown High School in 1947. A star athlete, he Captained the 1946 ‘Headless Horseman’ football squad and was selected to the All-Westchester County and All Metropolitan All-Star teams. In 1946, he was the winner of the Jack Small Trophy awarded to the outstanding player in the annual clash between North Tarrytown and arch rival Washington Irving High Schools. In 2012, North Tarrytown High School Alumni Association honored him with a special trophy in tribute to ‘His School Spirit and Generous Support”.

When a teenager, Mr. Rizzi worked as a reporter for the Tarrytown Daily News. In recent years he contributed numerous pieces to a series of books edited by Mario Toglia containing stories of immigrants from his family’s ancestral home in Calitri, Italy. He also enjoyed authoring features for the North Tarrytown, Washington Irving and Sleepy Hollow Alumni Newsletter.

Mr. Rizzi graduated with an A.B. degree in Economics from Princeton University in 1951. A scholar athlete, he played on Tiger football teams led by the legendary coach, Charlie Caldwell.

The year following graduation found Mr. Rizzi teaching and coaching at Governor Dummer Academy in Massachusetts. The subsequent two years he performed similar duties at the Hun School of Princeton where he also served as Athletic Director. Mr. Rizzi would ultimately change direction, earning an MBA degree from the NYU Graduate School of Business Administration and embarking on a long and successful commercial banking career, beginning at Chemical Bank in New York before retiring as a Senior Executive Vice President of the National State Bank in New Jersey. He even found time to teach financial courses for 15 years in the evening division of Fairleigh Dickinson University (Madison).