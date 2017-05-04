Food for Thought – Celebratory Dining in May

The arrival of spring signals a time for festive dinner gatherings, outdoor seating, and family celebrations. What better way to honor mothers and grandmothers than to treat them to a wonderful repast where they won’t have to slave away in the kitchen or clean up the dishes? Tarrytown’s RiverMarket and Elmsford’s Rini’s are offering special experiences on Mother’s Day, one of the nation’s most popular holidays for dining out. So, make your reservations early!

If You Go

RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen

127 West Main St.,Tarrytown 914-631-3100

Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Fri./Sat. 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Sun. 12p.m.-8 p.m. rivermarketbarandkitchen.com

RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen, a Tarrytown destination restaurant, has been offering Hudson Valley farm-to-table dining successfully for three and-a-half years. Owner Glenn Vogt’s insistence on featuring produce, meats and dairy that are grown, raised and produced naturally and sustainably on a menu that provides “something for everyone,” as he says, have made RiverMarket a favorite culinary experience for casual dining as well as celebratory occasions. Whether you feel in the mood for a burger and fries, pizza made in his wood-burning oven, or foie gras and lobster, beer on tap or wine from his well-chosen selection, RiverMarket is the place to go where everyone feels welcome. And, spring weather is just the time to start dining out on RiverMarket’s ample, riverside patio with views to the bridges and beyond. Vogt abides by his mantra, “Holiday time is an opportunity to give back to our–much-valued customers,” and Mother’s Day will be no exception.

If You Go

Rini’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

12 West Main St., Elmsford 914-592-6799

Hours: Mon.-Fri. Lunch: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Dinner 5-p.m. 10 p.m. Sat. 1 p.m.-10 p.m./Sun. 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

rinisristorante.com

Elmsford’s Rini’s Restaurant & Wine Bar will be offering a special Mother’s Day prix fixe menu as well as the à la carte dinner menu all day and evening. From noon to 8 p.m. the prix fixe menu will include an appetizer, entrée, dessert and coffee for $29.95. Rini’s, known for home-style Italian cooking, offers such specialties as Sole Gismondo, Chicken Siciliana, lamb shanks and roasted Long Island Duck. Appetizers might include a tre colore salad, meatballs marinara or baked polenta topped with portobello mushrooms. And, for dessert, an in-house baked lemon meringue pie or chocolate cake. A new offering at Rini’s is the New York-style “personal pizza,” so Mom and her entire family should be happy with any menu choice.

Cinco de Mayo, a day comemmorating Mexico’s unlikely defeat of French forces in the 1862 Battle of Puebla, has become an ongoing celebration of Mexican-American culture. And, what better way to celebrate than to honor Mexico’s robust and diverse culinary traditions by enjoying an authentic Mexican meal?

If You Go

The Taco Project

18 Main St. Tarrytown 914-909-4455

Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri./Sat. 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

thetacoprojectny.com

Catering: minimum 10 persons

Tarrytown’s The Taco Project’s new specials include a Tamale Pulled Pork Bowl and Truffle Mushroon Tacos. Though specials change weekly, the chicken tortilla soup, Mexican corn (grilled, and slathered with chipotle mayonannise and cotija cheese) and chicken fajita burrito are signatures customers can reliably enjoy. House-made Mexican fresh juices and fruity flavorful sangria are The Taco Project’s most popular drinks. And, for dessert, it’s hard to choose between the coffee flan, caramel flan cake, house-made churros rolled in cinnamon sugar and served with chocolate mole and caramel dipping sauces, or the coconut tres leches cake – all perfect traditional sweets to complete your Mexican meal.

If You Go

La Chinita Poblana

61 Main St., Irvington 914-231-9398

Hours: Mon-Thurs. 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Fri./Sat. 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Sun. 2 p.m.-9 p.m.

lachinitapoblana.ny@gmail.com

Irvington’s La Chinita Poblana, a convivial restaurant keeping Puebla’s rich and unique culinary history alive and well, will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo in partnership with Casamigos Tequila, an organic top-shelf brand owned by George Clooney and his business partner Rande Gerber. Special tequila drinks will be prepared, Casamigo will provide promotional giveaways, and mariachi music will enliven the celebration, from 7-9 p.m. Chef Juan Aguilar will create a special Cinco de Mayo Molcajete Dinner for two ($65) with aged thick skirt steak, Mexican sausage, grilled chicken, spicy pork, grilled cheese, cactus leaves, Cambray onions, rice and beans and corn tortillas. PAMA pomegranate flavored liqueur will also be served in margaritas and sangria. Also available will be Chef Aguilar’s authentic Mexican/Pueblan cuisine inlcuding his signature guacamole made to order tableside, chicken al tequila, bistec and camarones specials, plus the freshest tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, huaraches and chalupas.

If You Go

Tijuana Mexican Grill

84 Beekman St. Sleepy Hollow 914-909-2057

Hours: Mon.-Sun. 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Free Delivery, Minimum $15 Catering available

Sleepy Hollow’s Tijuana Mexican Grill, offers quality traditional Mexican take-out specialties (though two tables provide seating on site), and chef-owner, Ciro Priego welcomes his customers with warmth and hospitality. A bounteous selection of antojitos (appetizers) such as papusas, tostadas, tamales, chimichangas and empanadas, salads, and platillos (main dishes) make it hard to choose. Pork chops smothered in adobo and green sauce, bistec with peppers and onions, camarones and chicken served in a variety of sauces all come with rice and beans, salad and your choice of tortillas. Of course, a variety of tacos, quesadillas, burritos and enchiladas are available as well.

If You Go

Tomatillo

13 Cedar St., Dobbs Ferry 914-478-2300

Hours: M-Th. 11:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Fri./Sat. 11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m. Sun. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

mexchester.com

Dobbs Ferry’s Tomatillo, a farm-to-taco favorite, will be offering a healthy take on Mexican dining, as it always has. Signatures include black bean chili, super nachos, Oaxacan beet salad, vegetarian, crispy pork, steak or fried fish bowls, tacos al pastor, carne asada or Baja fish. Twelve burrito creations provide ample selection, and ninos get their own pint-sized menu to choose from. Specialty cocktails will enhance your informal, neighborhood dining experience this May and beyond. And, don’t forget how tasty chilaquiles, heuvos rancheros or a breakfast burrito can be for a weekend brunch.

If You Go

Qdoba Mexican Eats

652 White Plains Road Tarrytown

914-631-3750

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

qdoba.com Catering available

Qdoba Mexican Eats, a high quality chain restaurant, grills steak and chicken to order, roasts pulled pork daily, hand dices fresh pico de gallo and provides hand-mashed guacamole and a creamy 3-cheese queso with all entrees free of charge. Burrito bowls, tacos, nachos, enchiladas, vegetarian offerings, and kids’ meals are easily ordered on-line for pick up, or dine at the restaurant and see the array of Mexican specialties to choose from.