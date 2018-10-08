2018 Halloween Happenings

Friday 5

Tony Winner Performs: Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow will host Bill Irwin inside a specially-built tent for The Unsilent Picture, which will feature a screening of an original black-and-white silent film accompanied by live musicians and a special-effects Foley artist in an immersive environment. The Unsilent Picture will run for 16 nights, from Oct. 5 through 31. For dates and tickets visit Hudsonvalley.org.

Saturday 6

Scary Stories Writing Workshop: Interested in learning and writing your own scary stories? Then come to this three-part writing workshop and learn from writer, Claire Mathey, at the Ossining Public Library, 53 Croton Ave., Saturdays Oct. 6, 13 and 20 at 10 a.m. Registration is required. To register, please call James Trapasso at 941-2416 Ext. 327, send an e-mail to jtrapasso@wlsmail.org or register on the online calendar.

Friday 26

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Hayride: The annual Hayride will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. It is not recommended for some children due to graphic content. Tickets will only be sold online. Info: https://www.sleepyhollowny.gov/home/events/23863.

Saturday 27

Halloween Race: The Sleepy Hollow 10K race will be held at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $40 through Oct. 20 and $50 on the day of the race. The race will begin at the Morse School, 30 Pocantico St. Info: http://www.rivertownrunners.org/sleepy-hollow-10k/

Tarrytown Halloween Parade: The 17th annual Village of Tarrytown Halloween Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register as a group, visit tarrytownhalloweenparade.com.

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery Events

The following are events scheduled for the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. Info: 914-631-0081 or http://sleepyhollowcemetery.org.

Saturday 6

Halloween Artist: Tavern Sign Painting with Halloween artist Heather Gleason will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone will receive a blank wood sign, brushes and paints. No experience required.

Sunday 7

Horace Whitley And The Unimaginable Horror: From 7:30 to 9 p.m. see an ancient tomb of evil! Horrific creatures from beyond space and time! Not recommended for children or the faint of heart.

Monday 8

An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe: The popular annual event is slated for 8 to 9:30 p.m. Poe, portrayed by local storyteller David Neilsen, will read favorites from his own stories and poems. This event always draws a crowd – purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment!

Thursdays 18 and 25

Beyond the Legend: Washington Irving wrote a fair number of haunting ghost stories besides his famous The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Local storyteller David Neilsen brings some of these gripping tales to life in front of your eyes. The event will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on both nights.

Saturday 20

Murder Mystery at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery: A murder mystery event will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Everyone who attends is a suspect–even you! Join us for an evening of interactive entertainment with a deadly twist! Advance tickets are a must because of character assignment.

Saturdays 21 and 28

Spooky Stories From Six Feet Under: Join us for spine-tingling cemetery tales of ghoulish ghosts, spooky specters, and fiendish fools. The family that screams together stays together! The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. both nights.

Lyndhurst Events:

A series of Halloween events have been scheduled for October at Lyndhurst, 635 South Broadway Tarrytown. Visit: http://lyndhurst.org.

Thursday 4

Mansion Tours: Daytime “Mansion Tours with a Halloween Twist” are held Thursdays through Monday through the end of October. Admission is $20 per person.

Saturday 6

Scarecrow Invasion: The popular Scarecrow Invasion leaps into the future with a completely new way to experience the fall landscape. Landscape-sited sculptures plus student-created scarecrows will be on view Columbus Day weekend through Halloween, day or night. Admission is $5 for person; free when attending other Halloween events.

Friday 19

House of Curiosities: “Jay Ghoul’s House of Curiosities: The Mystery of the Pharaoh’s Curse,”, based on classic mystery stories, will be held on Oct. 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 37, 28 and 31. Groups depart every 15 minutes and the program is about 30 minutes long. Admission is $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

Warner Library Events:

A series of Halloween events have been scheduled for the Warner Library, 121 N. Broadway in Tarrytown. For more information call 631-7734 or visit warnerlibrary.org.

Saturday 13

Halloween Poems: At 3 p.m. Theremin Ghosts, featuring original poems written by Robert Milby about haunted sites in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and gothic landscapes, not always of the tangible world, accompanied by Carl Weldenon on the Moog Theremin. The Theremin frames the poetry in sounds that are often unsettling, eerie and spooky, in keeping with the spirit of Halloween.

Saturday 20

Trunk Or Treat: “Trunk or Treat” will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Recreation Dept. parking lot. To decorate your trunk, e-mail the Recreation Department at ttrec@aol.com. Register before Oct. 12. Prizes will be awarded to the best trunks in themed categories. Info:

http://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/news/new-halloween-event-trunk-or-treat-october-20-2018

Creepy Carnival: The event will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Come in costume for games, crafts and treats! The event is intended for kids between the ages of three and 11.

Thursday 25

Halloween Magic Show: At 7 p.m. a Halloween Magic Show featuring Halloween-themed magic with Pete and Chris Amusements will be held. Fun for the whole family!

Friday 26

Frankenstein Music: Wacky Dr. Frankenstein will visit the library at 7 p.m. and play music from Frankenstein productions that have been done on Broadway, in movies and on TV. The program is co-sponsored by the Village of Sleepy Hollow.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

War Of The Worlds: The radio play will presented at 2 p.m. This classic Orson Wells program is celebrating its 80th anniversary. The original broadcast produced a national panic-stricken audience response.

Young Adult Halloween Programs at the Irvington Public Library

The following events will be held at the Irvington Public Library, 12 South Astor St. Info: call 591-7840, e-mail irvref@wlsmail.org or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Tuesday 11

Match box magic: Make a little box of Halloween fun out of match boxes for yourself, your friends, or that raucous ghost up in the attic. The program begins at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday 25

Designing pumpkins: Using markers, glitter and glue design a miniature pumpkin just for you. The program begins at 4:30 p.m.