13 Years of Balanced Community Journalism

With this issue, The Hudson Independent begins its 13th year of bringing news and other relevant information to the rivertown villages we serve. With a readership of more than 20,000 each month, we have become the dominant community newspaper serving Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and Irvington. From time to time, when an issue particularly affects our communities, we have covered stories beyond the boundaries of those villages. This past year, for instance, we wrote about the Greenburgh property reassessment, the local backlash against federal immigration policies, local aide for Puerto Rico and the race for County Executive.

At our core, however, is a commitment to provide balanced and objective coverage of what happens in the village halls, in our schools and neighborhoods, in our local businesses and in the local art scene. By reporting on the deliberations of Comprehensive Planning committees, Zoning and Planning Boards and on progress in building the new bridge to replace the Tappan Zee, we try to provide our readers with a glimpse into the future—our local future. And in doing so, we offer our advertisers the most efficient way to reach their local customers: a credible source of local news. None of that will change.

What is changing is our ambition. This past year, we have worked to make our web site, www.thehudsonindependent.com, more current and livelier, with more links to local activities, more video and breaking news stories that can’t necessarily wait for our normal monthly print schedule. That can be difficult with a news organization that is staffed largely by volunteers, but we believe it is the right direction for us in a rapidly changing multi-media universe. We also hope to increase our interaction with the communities we serve, with reader surveys and dialogue on whatever controversial issues might arise. We also encourage you to write to us—in print or online—with your reactions to our stories and with ideas of your own.

To help us refine our strategic goals and guide our overall management, the Hudson Valley News Corporation, the entity that owns The Hudson Independent, is expanding its board of directors. Newly elected are two individuals deeply involved in their respective communities: Dean Gallea of Tarrytown and Walter Montgomery of Irvington.

Gallea, who has lived in Tarrytown for 27 years, spent 42 years as a test engineer and technology reporter with Consumer Reports. Since his retirement last February, he has increased his volunteer work in local organizations, including the Music Hall, the Environmental Advisory Council, Scenic Hudson’s Trails Committee, Sustainable Westchester, Jazz Forum Arts, the Neighborhood House and Riverkeeper.

Montgomery has lived in Irvington for more than three decades. He is one of the nation’s leading communications strategists who also once taught Chinese History at Brown University. He has held several positions in village government, including village trustee. He has served on a number of boards, including the YMCA of Greater New York, and more locally Irvington’s Abbott House and Sunnyside Savings & Loan.

We also invite other similarly involved citizens in our villages to join us. Individuals with writing, editing or internet skills willing to volunteer some of their time have an opportunity to join a group of experienced volunteers and expand what we feel we’ve already been doing pretty well for the last 13 years.